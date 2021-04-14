UPDATE 1-UK to respond to EU legal action over N.Ireland by mid-May

·2 min read

(Adds further comment, context)

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain has agreed with the European Union that it will respond to the bloc's legal action over how it has introduced new trading rules for Northern Ireland by mid-May, a spokeswoman for the government said on Wednesday.

The EU launched legal action against Britain in March for unilaterally changing trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that Brussels says are in breach of the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London last year.

Britain has denied that the move undermines the part of the Brexit deal that governs trade to the British province, saying it extended the grace period for checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland to ease their passage.

"In line with precedent that typically allows two months to respond to proceedings of this kind, we have agreed with the EU that we will respond to the Letter of Formal Notice by mid-May," the spokeswoman said.

"We've been clear that the measures we have taken are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Since leaving the EU's single market at the end of last year, supermarkets in Northern Ireland have seen some shortages of food, and the British government has also delayed introducing checks on parcels and pets.

The difficulties stem from the terms of Britain's withdrawal agreement, which leaves Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and so requires checks on goods arriving there from other parts of the United Kingdom.

The two sides are due to meet on Thursday for talks on Northern Ireland at a meeting unlikely to reach a breakthrough but seen more as a staging post as London and Brussels try to find a way to ease differences over trade. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Grind Higher

    The Euro has rallied a bit on Monday to kick off the week. Its earnings season in Wall Street so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Consolidate

    The Australian dollar continues to go back and forth during the course of the session on Monday, as we see more sideways action.

  • It’s time to initiate a money challenge you’ve been avoiding. Join us for week 2 of our money challenge!

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY It’s time to blow up the shame we feel about money. Haven’t started saving for retirement and not sure where to start? Feel intense regret after you buy anything slightly expensive? We’ve been there and we want to help.

  • Benin election: The fight for a democratic future

    Several opposition leaders are barred from Sunday's poll in a country once seen as a model for Africa.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Try and Build Base

    Gold markets have rallied again on Tuesday to show signs of strength. However, we have a lot of work to do in this general vicinity so do not be surprised if we undulate back and forth.

  • From Harvard to Nasdaq listing: Grab CEO's ride to world's biggest SPAC deal

    The CEO of Grab, a popular app to book taxis, order food and make payments in Southeast Asia, has always been determined to win -- from making his firm the best-funded regional start-up to defeating behemoth Uber Technologies. On Tuesday, Anthony Tan set another record when Grab Holdings agreed to list on Nasdaq through a $39.6 billion merger deal with a blank-check company, Altimeter Growth Corp. The transaction will be the world's largest merger involving a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Nato pledges to leave Afghanistan 'together' as 750 British soldiers set to exit with Americans on September 11

    Nato members have pledged to leave Afghanistan “together” as 750 British soldiers are set to leave the country along with American troops on September 11. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comments over talks in Brussels, where he is joined by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Mr Blinken said: “We in Nato will leave Afghanistan together. “Together we went into Afghanistan, now it is time to bring our forces home.” Mr Blinken added that Nato will now work on a “withdrawal, adaptation plan”. Last night President Biden said that US forces would leave by September 11, marking 20 years to the day that the attacks on America took place. Some of the 2,500 US troops will withdraw over the coming months. The new date represents a five-month delay from the May 1 deadline agreed by President Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, which he negotiated with the Taliban last year. While the Ministry of Defence are yet to confirm when British soldiers will be removed from Afghanistan, Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said they had “have no choice” but to leave. He said the Americans “are the biggest contributor with significant force protection capabilities from which we benefitted. Remaining allied forces are unable to fill that vacuum without upgrading our posture for which there is no political appetite.” When Mr Ellwood addresses the Commons later, he will urge No 10 to read the signals of General Austin's visit to Brussels, where he announced he will be adding 500 more troops to Germany. "It reflects President Biden’s determination to utilise the EU to reinvigorate Western resolve in his determination to address global challenges," he will say. "General Austin’s public message is likely to be ‘Well done on the Integrated Review, we like the Global Britain thing and your investment in Special Forces, Cyber & Space resilience. "But in private he’s likely to say something very different ‘Your Navy is now too small, don’t cut your tanks, AFVs and ten thousand troops (we might be needing them sooner than you think). And definitely don’t reduce your F35 fleet from 136 to 48. Why - because the next decade is going to get bumpy and we need greater force presence." Postponing the US withdrawal carries the risk of the Taliban resuming attacks on US and coalition forces. In a statement last month, it threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they did not meet the May 1 deadline. However, the White House said that Mr Biden believed there was "not a military solution to Afghanistan, and that we have been there for far too long." It comes as civilian deaths in Afghanistan jumped 29 percent in the first quarter of the year amid increasing attacks in the war-torn nation, the United Nations said in a report. According to a UN report as many as 573 Afghan civilians were killed and 1,210 maimed. It said: “Of particular concern is the 37 percent increase in the number of women killed and injured, and a 23 per cent increase in child casualties compared with the first quarter of 2020.”

  • LVMH shares hit record high after strong sales figures

    LVMH's shares rose to record highs on Wednesday after the world's biggest luxury goods company posted sales figures that showed it had bounced back far more quickly than expected in early 2021. LVMH shares were up by 2.7% in early session trading, hitting new record levels, and also lifting up the shares of rival luxury goods companies such as Kering and Hermes. Late on Tuesday, LVMH posted first-quarter revenues that even exceeded 2019 levels, before the pandemic.

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee for No. 2 State Dept post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Wendy Sherman to be deputy secretary of state, the number two position at the department. The Senate backed the nomination by 56-42, as a handful of Republicans joined Biden's fellow Democrats to vote in Sherman's favor. Sherman, 71, a foreign policy veteran, ran into Republican resistance because she helped negotiate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans as well as some Democrats.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Corporations Struggle to Back Voting Rights and Protect the Bottom Line

    If anyone has figured out how to position a corporation as a socially conscious neighbor who still chases profit while keeping useful lawmakers close without appearing to fund their disinformation, there’s money to be made in D.C. right now. How to do business in Georgia has become the latest flashpoint for the ongoing discussion in political circles about just what responsibilities corporations have in shaping the public debate.

  • Deaths soar over births in some Brazil cities as Covid spirals

    Brazil’s death toll stands at 358,425 deaths, the second worst-hit country in the world by Covid-19

  • 'Don't panic' over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, experts say. Chances of blood clot is less than 1 in a million.

    Officials are reviewing 6 reported cases out of nearly 7 million vaccines administered in the U.S., which makes it an "extremely rare" occurrence.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • What to know about rare blood clotting connected to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

    Experts say there’s no need for widespread​ alarm about the rare condition linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”