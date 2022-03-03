UPDATE 1-UK says legal threats won't stop us sanctioning Russian oligarchs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British Conservative Party politician (born 1975)

(adds quotes)

VILNIUS, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that legal threats would not prevent it sanctioning Russian oligarchs, adding that London had a further list of businessmen who could be designated after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Legal threats will have no impact on our ability to sanction oligarchs," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Reuters while on a visit to Lithuania. "There is nowhere for any of [President Vladimir] Putin's cronies to hide."

"We are absolutely determined to sanction Russian oligarchs," Truss said. "We have a further list we are working through."

"We have put in place the toughest package of sanctions in the British history including bank freezes, freezes on central bank and export controls, and we will do more," Truss said.

Truss said a Group of Seven meeting of finance ministers on Friday would discuss further sanctions on Russia.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian energy: Europe scrambles to reduce its dependency

    Europe is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russia for energy and bracing for potential disruption to critical natural gas supplies as Russia's war in Ukraine sends prices to new highs. Natural gas prices hit a record Thursday for a second day in a row as restrictions on oil and gas were increasingly treated as a possibility on the eighth day of the war — whether through Western sanctions or Russian retaliation.

  • U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia

    The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces

  • Benninghoff: Pennsylvania can substantively marginalize Russia’s global influence

    “I think it is time we start moving beyond symbolism and get to concrete action with what Pennsylvania can do to hold Putin and his oligarch allies accountable and apply needed pressure to stop this attack on the viability of Eastern Europe.”

  • France seizes yacht owned by a Russian energy oligarch

    French authorities announced Thursday that they seized a yacht owned by Russian energy oligarch Igor Sechin.Why it matters: Sechin is CEO of Rosneft, Russia's massive state oil and gas company, and a longtime close ally and adviser of President Vladimir Putin, according to the European Union. He has been financially sanctioned by multiple countries after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWha

  • One million refugees have fled Ukraine since start of invasion: UN

    One million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion a week ago, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday.That figure accounts for 2 percent of Ukraine's population, with the agency saying up to four million people are predicted to leave, The Associated Press reported. The new total comes as Russia has taken over its first city in Ukraine, and fighting has intensified in the capital city of Kyiv. "In just seven days we...

  • Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

    Jobless claims fell by 18,000 to 215,000 for the week ending February 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The Labor Department releases its February jobs report on Friday.

  • War in Ukraine: Russian forces tighten grip on 2 largest cities

    On the sixth day of attacks on Ukraine, the country’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, suffered some of the most devastating strikes so far by the Russian military. Video from the two cities, comparable in size to Chicago and Philadelphia, shows devastating air raids reportedly hitting targets in residential areas and continued ground warfare as more Russian forces approach.

  • THE WEEKND AND WFP LAUNCH 'XO HUMANITARIAN FUND' IN RESPONSE TO GLOBAL HUNGER CRISIS AS ARTIST MAKES INITIAL US$500,000 DONATION

    THE WEEKND AND WFP LAUNCH 'XO HUMANITARIAN FUND' IN RESPONSE TO GLOBAL HUNGER CRISIS AS ARTIST MAKES INITIAL US$500,000 DONATIONPR NewswireROME, March 3, 2022US$1 from each After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour ticket to go to the FundROME, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has partnered with its Goodwill Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund, Powered by World Food Programme. The new fund will support the organization's resp

  • How plant-based food company NotCo uses AI to ‘understand food,’ CEO explains

    NotCo CEO and Founder Matias Muchnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how AI technology helps the company create plant-based products.

  • Rivian Cancels Price Hikes for Existing Customers After Outcry

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. rolled back price increases on its debut electric vehicles for existing customers, marking an embarrassing about-face for the EV maker as it ramps up production and seeks to win over more car buyers.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResign

  • Letters, letters and more letters about upcoming elections in Rye and Durham and more

    Letter writers endorse candidates in Rye for March 8 town and school election, speak out on proposal to remove dam in Durham and draw parallels between Trump and Putin.

  • Restaurant leaders respond directly to President Joe Biden's State of the Union

    Chefs, restaurant owners and leaders of the Independent Restaurant Coalition spoke to media Wednesday in tandem with a new letter signed by over 100,000 restaurant employees urging the president and Congress to add much-needed money to the bipartisan-backed Restaurant Revitalization Fund. After nearly a year since the RRF became law, it has failed to support roughly two-thirds of eligible businesses that applied for the program, leaving out nearly 200,000 independent bars and restaurants with four out of five of those businesses in danger of closing permanently, threatening the nearly 11 million employees it supports.

  • Kim Reynolds signs 3.9% flat tax into law in conservative realignment of Iowa's tax system

    Over the next few years, the new tax law will lower Iowa's top income tax rate until all Iowans pay a 3.9% flat tax starting in 2026.

  • Biden's State of the Union speech went off the rails when he got to inflation

    Inflation is its own truth test for Biden and Democrats. Come November, it will either continue erode standards of living, or it won't.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Summers Says Next Recession Will Likely Be Caused by the Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionFormer U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Su

  • Turkey's inflation hits 54%, deepening cost-of-living woes

    Turkey’s annual inflation rate further accelerated in February, official data showed Thursday, marking the biggest jump since 2002 and deepening the squeeze on households that are already struggling to purchase basic goods. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose 54.44% in February compared with a year ago. In Turkey, the highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 75.75%, while the increase in food prices was 64.47%, according to the data.

  • Republicans and Democrats clash during hearing on racial discrimination in housing

    Republicans drilled down on inflation talking points as Democrats sought to address historic racial discrimination in the housing market and […] The post Republicans and Democrats clash during hearing on racial discrimination in housing appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Manchin proposes dramatically scaled down version of Build Back Better

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who torpedoed President Biden's Build Back Better agenda at the end of last year, on Wednesday laid out a dramatically scaled down version that he says he could vote for under the special budget reconciliation process. Manchin said he could support a reconciliation package that reforms the tax code and lowers the cost of prescription drugs if the money raised is split between spending on new climate change proposals...

  • Drivers 'blown away' by spiking gas prices as Ukraine-Russia crisis fires up oil

    Gas prices are marching toward $4 per gallon, and in California are already above that level, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts oil prices on a tear.