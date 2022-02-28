UPDATE 1-UK says Putin nuclear remarks aimed to distract from Ukraine troubles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Adds context, quotes)

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear deterrent alert is rhetoric designed to distract from the invasion of Ukraine and not linked practical steps to increase readiness to use the weapons, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, which the United States said served to escalate the war with "dangerous rhetoric".

"He's made this comment. We keep it under review," Wallace told Sky News after Putin said he was putting Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert.

"But you know, what we shouldn't really forget is that this is a big attempt to distract away from his troubles in Ukraine by just deploying into the sort of media space these phrases."

Wallace said that Putin had behaved irrationally in deciding to invade Ukraine, and he wasn't going to get into speculation about what Putin would do next, adding that the West would maintain a state of readiness.

But he added that, while Putin had ordered deterrence forces - which wield nuclear weapons - onto high alert, Britain believed that the command served largely a rhetorical purpose, and that Putin did not want to use them.

"The language that President Putin has used doesn't actually link to anything off a Russia readiness procedure. It's really, we assess, him putting the deterrent into the communication space, reminding people that he has a deterrent," Wallace said.

"It doesn't link to anything specific in their readiness structures of their forces." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli foreign minister warns cabinet against helping Russian oligarchs

    Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid warned cabinet ministers on Sunday not to help Russian-Jewish oligarchs who were targeted by international sanctions or could be targeted in the future, according to three ministers who attended the cabinet meeting.Why it matters: Oligarchs who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the main targets of U.S. and European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many Russian oligarchs have assets, bank accounts and businesses in Israel.Stay

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after another round of sanctions on Russia over the weekend fueled concerned about energy shortages.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysFutures jumped as

  • German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

    In an emotional video, a translator can be heard struggling to translate Zelensky’s message

  • New uniforms for Cardinals are “on the radar”

    The Cardinals last changed their uniforms in 2005, opting for a then-trendy piping-and-side-panels look. They could be closing in on ditching their outdated duds. In a wide-ranging radio appearance that addressed more important questions regarding key players like Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill suggested that a [more]

  • 'Romy and Michele' Reunion! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Channel Iconic Characters at SAG Awards

    Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino channel their iconic 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' characters while presenting at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The actresses came out rocking bright pink and shimmering blue suits, thematically inspired by the styles they made famous in the 1997 comedy. The 28th annual SAG Awards aired live on TBS and TNT on Sunday, Feb. 27.

  • MI6 chief believes Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine could be 'unwinnable'

    The head of MI6 has revealed he believes Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will probably be “unwinnable” because the Russian president will never secure a wider political victory.

  • Russian agent who infiltrated the NRA says Ukraine shouldn’t hand out rifles in case a child gets hurt

    Maria Butina served prison time before being deported from US back to Moscow

  • Norway Oil Giant to Start Exiting From Joint Ventures in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s biggest energy company Equinor ASA joined U.K. energy giant BP Plc in starting to withdraw from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse

  • Politics latest news: Ben Wallace undermines Liz Truss as he says there are 'better ways' to help Ukraine than by going out to fight

    Latest: Rouble plunges ahead of talks Matt Hancock's Diary: Former Health Sec tells all Butt out of partygate, Boris ally urges police Lucy Burton: Stop protecting Putin's oligarchs

  • Rash-causing moth spreading due to warming, scientists find

    A forest pest that bedevils Maine residents and tourists with hairs that cause an itchy rash appears to be spreading due to warming temperatures, a group of scientists has found. The browntail moth is a scourge in America's most forested state, where it defoliates trees and causes a rash in humans that resembles poison ivy. The growth and spread of the moth is tied to increasingly warm weather, especially in the fall, the scientists wrote recently in the journal Environmental Entomology.

  • This week in Congress: Biden’s State of the Union amid Russia’s war on Ukraine

    Defense and veterans hearings on Capitol Hill for the week of Feb. 28, 2022.

  • Defence secretary at odds with Liz Truss as he urges Britons not to fight in Ukraine

    Ben Wallace also hints at U-turn after UK denied asylum to refugees unless partners or children of British residents

  • Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian airlines, ending direct flights to Kaliningrad exclave

    Lithuania will ban Russian airlines from using its airspace from 2200 GMT on Saturday, the government said, joining other European countries which have taken the same step following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania is the shortest route from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea's eastern coast. "No flights for aggressor planes in the freedom sky," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte tweeted after a government meeting.

  • Russians enter Kharkiv, Ukraine’s No. 2 city, as fighting broadens: reports

    Fighting got underway Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after Russian forces stormed in from the outskirts, according to reports.

  • Trump again praised 'smart' Putin amid Ukraine invasion and said the US had become a 'stupid country'

    Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin and criticized Joe Biden and NATO in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

  • Gigi and Bella Hadid both adopt bleached eyebrows at Versace show

    The model sisters have been taking part in Milan Fashion Week.

  • The Top 5 States for Retirees to Buy Cheap Property

    Buying vacant land for future gain is high-risk. Look for low prices in undeveloped areas likely to see a building boom in the near future. Here are five.

  • The Rush: Andrew Whitworth on being “the old guy” and the NFL’s diversity issues

    Rams Super Bowl Champion and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Andrew Whitworth is on the show, chatting with Jared Quay about the age gap between him and his younger teammates, why he stays out of touchdown celebration dances, the origin story of Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a Ram and how the NFL must address its problem of a widespread lack of diversity in the coaching and management ranks. Plus, make sure to check out how Whitworth gives back to the community through his foundation Big Whit 77 and the Rams organization.

  • France seizes ship targeted by U.S. sanctions on Russia

    STORY: France has seized a cargo ship in the English Channel that the U.S. says was linked to the son of a former Russian spy chief.The "Baltic Leader" was headed to St. Petersburg but was diverted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in the early hours of Saturday (February 26), according to the French Maritime Prefecture.It is one of the first visible displays of the West enforcing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.The United States Treasury Department has issued blocking sanctions against the vessel, saying it is owned by a subsidiary of Promsvyazbank.The Russian lender and its CEO, Pyotr Fradkov, have been included in U.S. sanctions.Fradkov is the son of Mikhail Fradkov, a former head of Russia's foreign intelligence service who also served as prime minister under Vladimir Putin.The United States, the European Union, and other Western states this week imposed extensive new financial and trade sanctions on Russia after it sent military forces into neighboring Ukraine.Promsvyazbank said its subsidiary no longer owns the Baltic Leader, and that it was bought by a different entity before the sanctions were imposed.In a statement, the Russian embassy in Paris said it will send a note of protest to the French foreign ministry.

  • BP will divest stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

    British oil company BP said Sunday it will exit from its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, the Russian oil giant with ties to the Kremlin, and that BP CEO Bernard Looney will immediately resign from Rosneft's board.Driving the news: The British government had called for the move Friday, when it summoned Looney to a meeting with U.K. business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and accused Rosneft of providing fuel to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army for the invasion, according to multiple reports. Stay on to