1 UK student shot, several others injured by shrapnel in shooting at an off-campus party

Eleven University of Kentucky students were taken to the hospital after a shooting took place at a party near campus Wednesday evening, according to UK officials.

The party took place at 205 University Avenue. UK officials say shortly before midnight two uninvited individuals came to the party and an altercation ensued.

Shots were fired sometime after the altercation. According to UK officials, one female student was shot in the leg and 10 other students suffered injuries from shrapnel and debris.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to UK officials. All injured students were sent to UK Chandler Hospital.

Just after 2:07 a.m., UK announced police had made two arrests in connection to the shooting. The suspects are not UK students, according to university officials.

UK said more information would be released as it becomes available.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that a third person had been detained.

A tweet below from WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey appears to show one of the suspects being detained by police.

Hearing of potential victims from the shots fired near the UK campus. This is video showing the alleged shooter being taken into custody. #WKYT @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rMn4vQ4BTM — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) September 8, 2022

Lexington police didn’t immediately answer questions about the incident but said more information would be released later.

Information from the Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator’s office indicates the incident occurred at an off-campus residence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.