UPDATE 1-UK unable to prove case for sanctions against Russian oligarchs like Abramovich, Times says

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain will not be able to sanction Roman Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs for weeks or months - if at all - because the government has been unable to prove reasonable grounds for designating the businessmen, The Times newspaper reported.

"The Foreign Office and National Crime Agency have been unable to prove that there are 'reasonable grounds' for designating the UK’s most prominent oligarchs for sanctions because they have struggled to link their finances to the Putin regime," The Times said.

Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman said he could not comment on the Times report.

He added the NCA was only one of the agencies involved in providing evidence or intelligence on whether someone should be sanctioned.

"It isn't just down to us to make the case," the spokesman said. "If we were in a possession of material that would support sanctioning an individual we would provide it."

There have been growing calls from British lawmakers for Abramovich to face sanctions, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not comment on individual cases on Wednesday when asked why the Russian billionaire businessman had not been targeted. (Reporting by Michael Holden and William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)