UPDATE 2-UK top court rejects challenge to Brexit deal's N. Ireland protocol

·2 min read

(Adds quote, reaction)

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge to the lawfulness of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs post-Brexit trade between the British province and mainland Britain.

The legal challenge, brought by pro-Brexit activists and former leaders of Northern Ireland's largest unionist parties, argued that the protocol, which left the province in the bloc's trading orbit, undermined its place in the United Kingdom.

However, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the appeal, which has likewise been rejected by Northern Ireland's High Court and Court of Appeal.

It concluded the protocol neither breached the 1800 Acts of Union, nor the 1998 Northern Ireland Act, which followed a landmark peace deal that ended three decades of violence between Irish republicans and pro-British unionists.

The protocol, designed to protect the European Union's single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland, has disrupted trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom since it came into force in 2021.

It has also sparked anger in pro-British communities, leading to the challenge which was brought by former Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister and David Trimble, the late former Ulster Unionist Party leader among others.

The British government and the EU are involved in lengthy talks to hammer out a solution to the trade issues, but a deal so far remains elusive.

"A solution to the protocol was never going to be found in the courts, but the cases have served to highlight some of the reasons why unionists have uniformly rejected the protocol," DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said.

"The Protocol represents an existential threat to the future of Northern Ireland's place within the Union. The longer the Protocol remains, the more it will harm the union itself." (Reporting by Michael Holden, Sam Tobin and Amanda Ferguson; editing by William James and Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka flags return to growth, protesters demand tax cuts

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government hopes the country will emerge from an economic crisis by 2026, the president said on Wednesday, as hundreds protested a recent rise in taxes amid high inflation. The island of 22 million has been battling its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a bailout of $2.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka, which needs to raise taxes to boost government revenue to 11.3% of GDP this year from 8.3% in 2022 in order to get the IMF funds, introduced new income taxes in January for professionals, ranging from 12.5% to more than 36%.

  • Congress unites behind Ukraine as Biden calls war ‘test for the ages’

    Lawmakers stood for a rare bipartisan ovation in support of Ukraine as President Biden asked Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova to stand up and called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion a “test for the ages.” Biden’s remarks before a Republican-controlled House of Representatives come as a small but vocal group of GOP lawmakers have criticized U.S. assistance…

  • Fact check: False claim ‘15-minute cities’ are actually ‘climate lockdowns’

    The "15-minute cities" concept aims to increase access to goods and services for residents, not restrict their mobility.

  • Pranksters Are Ruining Conveyor Belt Sushi

    This is why we can’t have nice fish. CBS News warns of an unfortunate trend happening at conveyor belt sushi restaurants in Japan, one we can only hope does not make its way over to the United States. Let’s nip this in the bud before we end up with another wave of rampant ice-cream-pint-licking, shall we?

  • Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

    The dollar fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declined to meaningfully harden his tone on inflation, despite very strong U.S. jobs numbers last week. In a question-and-answer session before the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday, Powell said interest rates might need to move higher than expected if the U.S. economy remained strong, but reiterated he felt a process of "disinflation" is underway. The dollar slipped as Powell spoke and lost more ground in early European trading on Wednesday.

  • Electric-Scooter Leader Ola Says on Track for First Car in 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-scooter maker Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. is on track to deliver its first four-wheel vehicle in the second half of 2024, according to Chief Financial Officer G.R. Arun Kumar. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without

  • Brexit ‘colossal mistake’, ex-Tory PM John Major tells MPs

    Ex-PM says UK stronger in the EU – as Jeremy Hunt challenged to admit Britain ‘poorer’ after Brexit

  • Philippines' Marcos visits Japan seeking closer security ties

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr arrives in Japan on Wednesday for a visit that is expected to pave the way for closer security ties with Tokyo, as Manila increasingly sides with the United States in its regional tussle with China. Marcos and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to deepen cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, a possible precursor to establishing a broader legal framework that would allow Japanese forces to deploy to the Philippines more easily. "As the United States deepens its relationship with the Philippines, it's important for regional security that Japan join in," a Japanese defence ministry source with knowledge of internal discussions on national security told Reuters.

  • 21 Former Reality TV Contestants Who Called Out Fake Storylines And Producer Manipulation

    The Hills star Spencer Pratt alleged that producers asked his costar and now-wife Heidi Montag to pretend she thought she was pregnant. He said, "We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old woman to go pretend like she thinks she's pregnant with a guy that's already making her look bad."

  • Exclusive-Peru mines on power despite protests, though halt risk looms

    Peru's biggest copper mines have been able to maintain production despite road blockades, attacks and protests that have roiled the Andean nation for over two months and led to warnings of production halts, an analysis showed on Wednesday. The analysis of power usage data by Reuters at some of the key mines in Peru, the world's no. 2 copper producer, indicates that activity at the deposits remains near normal levels, although a source close to one major mine said the risk of stoppages was rising. The South American nation has been gripped by anti-government protests since the Dec. 7 ouster of leftist President Pedro Castillo.

  • Stocks Advance Amid Earnings; US Futures Retreat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks gained on positive earnings reports in Europe and optimism about the rates outlook. US futures fell after a late Wall Street rally.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapThe Stoxx Europ

  • 'A Sick Puppy': Mitt Romney And George Santos Get Into Tense Exchange At State Of The Union

    The truth-challenged GOP congressman appeared to get into a brief confrontation ahead of President Joe Biden's address to Congress.

  • Kevin McCarthy Repeatedly Shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene During State Of The Union Speech

    The House speaker was unable to control the most extreme members of his caucus on Tuesday night.

  • Cringey 23-Year-Old Mayor Quotes Steve Jobs to Defend His Trumpian Coup

    Hunter Larkin for KansasA 23-year-old Kansas mayor who re-installed himself in office last month in what some horrified observers said was “essentially a coup” is refusing to leave in the face of furious community opposition.At a contentious city council meeting Monday night, Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin invoked the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, suggesting that he—Larkin—was also a visionary attempting to “change the world.”In a move that one Goddard resident likened to “Germany in 1935,” Larkin

  • Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore

    REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/KremlinRamzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention

  • False idols, money on fire, hate-filled children: Sarah Huckabee Sanders paints bleak picture of Biden's America

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders plans to excoriate "the radical left's America" in her response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

  • Rep. Ted Lieu Bursts Newt Gingrich's Balloon In High-Flying Fact-Check

    The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.

  • Psaki on reports of Melania Trump in the Situation Room: ‘This is not normal’

    Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to reports that former first lady Melania Trump entered the Situation Room during a 2019 raid against ISIS that “this is not normal.” “No, this is not normal. I think it’s important to restate that as much as possible around Trump,” she said on MSNBC’s…

  • Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher

    Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.

  • MSNBC Gleefully Mocks Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Weakness’ at SOTU

    MSNBCImmediately after President Joe Biden wrapped up his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, MSNBC’s post-speech analysis largely focused on ridiculing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “weakness” and inability to control his own caucus.According to the network’s liberal hosts and anchors, this was “the worst possible night” for the GOP leader as it revealed that he “has no power” within his own party. And Biden “understands” that, they insisted.Republican lawmakers repeatedly heckled and