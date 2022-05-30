UPDATE 1-UN nuclear watchdog reports scant progress in standoff with Iran

Francois Murphy
·2 min read

* IAEA has long sought answers on uranium particles

* Iran agreed in March on three-month timeline for progress

* Agency says no significant progress has been made

* West could confront Iran at IAEA board meeting next week (Adds quotes, details)

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA, May 30 (Reuters) - Iran has not credibly answered the U.N. nuclear watchdog's long-standing questions on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites despite a fresh push for a breakthrough, the agency said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The lack of progress could set up a new diplomatic clash with the West when the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meets next week. If Western powers seek a resolution criticising Tehran it could deal a further blow to stalled efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The fresh quarterly IAEA report detailing Iran's continued failure to provide satisfactory answers raises pressure on the United States and its allies to take action against Iran at the board meeting, since Tehran and the IAEA announced a renewed push in March to clear things up by now.

"Iran has not provided explanations that are technically credible in relation to the Agency's findings at those locations," the report said, adding: "The Agency remains ready to engage without delay with Iran to resolve all of these matters."

A separate quarterly IAEA report seen by Reuters said Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, close to the roughly 90% that is weapons grade and in a form that can be enriched further, is estimated to have grown by 9.9 kg to 43.1 kg.

That amounts to slightly more than what the IAEA calls a "significant quantity" https://www.iaea.org/sites/default/files/iaea_safeguards_glossary.pdf, defined as "the approximate amount of nuclear material for which the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive device cannot be excluded".

A senior diplomat cautioned, however, that in practice it would take more than 55 kg of uranium enriched to 60% to make one bomb because some material is wasted during enrichment.

"As of the moment you enrich you lose material," he said.

Western powers fear Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint towards producing a nuclear bomb if it chose to, though Iran says its intentions are entirely peaceful. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Gareth Jones and Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Ramps Up Uranium Enrichment While Stalling Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseAtomic monitors reported Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uran

  • Soccer-Abramovich completes Chelsea sale to Boehly-led consortium

    LONDON (Reuters) -Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said on Monday, ending a three-month process to sell the club. The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead. Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Putin Pledges Three-Year Gas Supply to Balkan Ally Serbia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseRussian President Vladimir Putin promised Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic an uninterrupted natural gas supply, the Kremlin said in a statement followi

  • Fed's Waller supports 50 bps rate hikes for 'several' meetings

    "I support tightening policy by another 50 basis points for several meetings," Waller said in prepared remarks to the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability in Frankfurt, Germany. The Fed raised its benchmark policy rate by half a percentage point earlier this month, to a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, and plans further increases of the same size at its next two meetings in June and July. Debate at the Fed has shifted to the interest rate hikes required for the remainder of the year.

  • Zelensky: Conditions in Donbas ‘indescribably difficult’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said conditions in the Donbas region are “indescribably difficult” as Russia’s invasion of his country entered its 95th day. In a presidential address Saturday evening, Zelensky noted battles in areas with heavy Russian occupancy, including Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut and Popasna. “But our defense holds on,” he said. “It’s indescribably difficult there. And I am…

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says No to Rockets That Could Hit Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not send Ukraine “rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” seemingly quashing reports the administration would consider long-range weapons in a new assistance package. Ukraine has repeatedly called for more offensive weapons as it battles Russian troops in the east. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to

  • Ukrainians see their culture being erased as Russia hits beloved sites

    Ukrainians say deliberate attacks on cultural sites, war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention, are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to erase Ukrainian identity.

  • Dimensional’s ESG Boss Voices Doubts Over Investing Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ESG industry faces attacks from a growing chorus of detractors, insiders are also starting to air their doubts around aspects of the investing form.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pul

  • Newly arrived Ukrainians recount escaping war, finding haven in Chicago. ‘No child should have to live through this.’

    Each time a police siren wailed or an airplane whirred overhead, Olena Raczkiewycz would relive the terror of her last few days in Ukraine, when Russian tanks and bombs besieged her country. This sensation lasted for the first month or so after her late February escape from Kyiv. The everyday innocuous sounds that might mimic an air raid alert or rockets launching could plunge her into a state ...

  • Erdogan: Turkey’s Syria operation could happen ‘suddenly’

    The YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist group, forms the backbone of U.S.-led forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

  • Crowd confronts cleric at Iran tower collapse that killed 32

    Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 32 people shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking a crackdown that saw riot police club demonstrators and fire tear gas, according to online videos analyzed on Monday. The demonstration directly challenged the Iranian government's response to the disaster a week ago as pressure rises in the Islamic Republic over rising food prices and other economic woes amid the unravelling of its nuclear deal with world powers. Already, tensions between Tehran and the West have spiked after Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Friday seized two Greek oil tankers seized at sea.

  • UK Doubles Down on Reviving London IPOs by Tweaking Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseThe UK is doubling down on efforts to boost listing activity as London initial public offerings sink to levels not seen since the global financial crisis

  • Israeli PM defends march marked by violence, racism

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday defended the decision to hold an annual march that celebrates Israel's takeover of east Jerusalem and was marked by violence and anti-Palestinian racism. Authorities called up thousands of police, forcibly cleared out Palestinians and risked another war with the Islamic militant group Hamas to ensure that tens of thousands of mostly right-wing Israelis could parade through a dense Palestinian neighborhood and hundreds could visit an intensely contested holy site. Israel had changed the route at the last minute in 2021, at a time of soaring tensions over violence at the holy site and attempts by settlers to remove dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem.

  • Russia is taking ground, but Ukraine's people are unwavering

    As Putin's siege tactics take a mounting toll on civilians, those civilians are doing everything they can to help – and the heroic efforts continue to bring victories.

  • Goldman Sachs has 'about a billion dollars' behind One Million Black Women initiative so far: Exec

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Goldman Sachs is putting big money to work as part of its One Million Black Women initiative.

  • Supply chains: 'This pandemic is not over,' Citi exec explains

    The shock of the war in Ukraine and China's zero-COVID policy continues to signal that the pandemic supply chain woes are far from being done.

  • Russia Readies New Bond-Payment Plan in Bid to Avoid Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is planning a bond-payment mechanism to sidestep US sanctions and a potential default as a grace period ticks down on its latest missed coupons.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseTh

  • Ukrainian Presidential Office: Russians hysterical after US shipment of MLRS systems to Ukraine

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:19 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of the Ukrainian President's Office, pointed out that Russians became hysterical after US authorities decided to provide Ukraine with MLRS launchers, and called on the West not to hesitate going forward and continue to put pressure on Russia.

  • Zelenskyy fires Kharkiv Security Service Head and hands him over to law enforcement

    Denys Karlovskyi - Sunday, 29 May 2022, 20:40 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Roman Dudin, Head of Ukraine's Security Service in Kharkiv Oblast, for negligent performance of his duties and promised that law enforcement would investigate his case.

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.