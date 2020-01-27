The #1 undefeated champ of car care products is too obvious







Keeping your car clean isn't only good for your pride, it's good for the health of the vehicle! Driving around with a dirty car looks bad, and more important it can exacerbate issues like rust and generally shorten the life of your vehicle. Car care is easy to stay on top of with a little effort, but it's also too easy to let fall by the wayside. Luckily, you don't need much to put yourself in a great position when it comes to taking car care seriously, and you only really need one item to make sure you're staying on top of the bare minimum. It's possibly the simplest tool you could ever use, and it also happens to be the #1 best selling automotive accessory on Amazon. That's right, it's a simple microfiber towel.

Still in 2020, a lot of people rely on old rags to clean or dry their car after a wash. This was fine before the prevalence of microfiber towels, but it's time to let go of the old and embrace the new. If you've never bought a microfiber towel, trust us, the difference really is that noticeable. It lowers the risk of scratching your paint with a dirty rag, and is much more absorbent than a traditional cotton towel. If you're not convinced yet, the price on this 24-pack of microfiber towels available on Amazon is pretty hard to beat at just $10.89.

The pack has over 8,000 ratings on Amazon and is sitting at 4.6 out of 5 stars. It's also the bestselling product in the entire Automotive category on the site. Amazon reviewer Paul H had this to say about the set:

"I bought these as a disposable cloth, for cleaning the car wheels and throwing away, because for the price I thought they would be rubbish, they are actually pretty decent quality and size and very hardwearing. If you buy these with no preconceptions that they are going to be half inch thick with luxurious pile, you will not be disappointed, they are more a hard work cloth than a duster. Ideal for cleaning kitchen, bathroom etc. Overall one of the best purchases I have made on Amazon."

If you're in the market for some new and improved towels, you can check them out by clicking here.

