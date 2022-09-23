UPDATE 2-U.S. adjusts sanctions to help Iranians evade online surveillance, censorship

(Adds Elon Musk comment)

By Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance expanding the range of internet services available to Iranians despite U.S. sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody.

Officials said the move would help Iranians access tools that can be used to circumvent state surveillance and censorship, but would not entirely prevent Tehran from using communications tools to stifle dissent, as it did by cutting off internet access for most citizens on Wednesday.

“As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

"With these changes, we are helping the Iranian people be better equipped to counter the government’s efforts to surveil and censor them."

Adeyemo added that Washington in coming weeks would continue to issue guidance.

Public outrage in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death last week showed no sign of abating after days of protests in Tehran and other cities, with protesters torching police stations and vehicles earlier on Thursday and reports of security forces coming under attack.

Amini, a Kurdish woman, was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for wearing "unsuitable attire" and fell into a coma while in detention. The authorities have said they would investigate the cause of her death.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks on Thursday said a new mobile internet disruption has been registered in Iran, where access to social media and some content is tightly restricted. NetBlocks reported "near-total" disruption to internet connectivity in the capital of the Kurdish region on Monday, linking it to the protests.

Washington has long provided some internet-related exceptions to its sanctions on Iran, but Friday's update to the general license seeks to modernize them, the Treasury said.

Story continues

The new license includes social media platforms and video conferencing and expands access to cloud-based services used to deliver virtual private networks (VPNs), which provide users with anonymity online, and other anti-surveillance tools, according to a Treasury official, who briefed reporters on the license on condition of anonymity.

The license also continues to authorize anti-virus, anti-malware and anti-tracking software, the Treasury said, and removes a previous condition that communications be "personal" to ease compliance for companies.

Asked how the expanded license would help Iranians if their government again shuts down internet access, a State Department official also briefing reporters said Iran's government would still have "repressive tools for communication."

The new license makes it "easier for the Iranian people to confront some of those oppressive tools," the official said. "It doesn't mean that they don't exist anymore."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet from Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the new license on Friday with the comment "Activating Starlink," a reference to the firm's satellite broadband service - already provided to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion.

Musk said on Monday his company would provide Starlink to Iranians, and would ask for a sanctions exception to do so.

The Treasury official briefing reporters said Starlink's commercial-grade system, which would involve sending hardware into Iran, would not be covered by the general license.

"That would be something that they would need to write into Treasury for," the official said. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in New York and Simon Lewis in Washington; Editing by William Maclean)