UPDATE 1-US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

·1 min read

(Adds US efforts to rein in companies skirting Iran sanctions)

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months.

"But it's really short. It is unacceptably short," the official said, calling it "alarming".

The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department's director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.

"If you are evading sanctions, the U.S. will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences," the official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • "Global paralysis" on Ethiopia war allows atrocities to multiply

    Human rights groups warn the "pathetic" stalemate at the U.N. over the war in Ethiopia's Tigray region must be broken as sexual attacks and mass-arrests continue.

  • Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

    Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers adjourned Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said it was “a disappointing pause” and that negotiators in Vienna are “rapidly reaching the end of the road." China's chief negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.”

  • Peloton Pulls Its Chris Noth Ad After Assault Allegations Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth after the Hollywood Reporter published a story on sexual assault allegations against the “Sex and the City” actor, extending a painful saga for the fitness company. Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in New StudyDemocrats Drop Year-End Pu

  • Michael Cohen sues US, Donald Trump, claiming retaliation for book

    NEW YORK — Michael Cohen sued former President Donald Trump and the federal government Thursday, charging they conspired to throw him back in prison for publishing a book. Cohen’s case, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, centers on a bizarre series of events in the summer of 2020 following his release from Otisville prison into home confinement to complete a three-year sentence for lying to ...

  • NBA rumors: Kings' De'Aaron Fox, Alex Len enter COVID-19 protocols

    De'Aaron Fox and Alex Len reportedly have become the latest member of the Sacramento Kings to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols.

  • If Max Scherzer pitches like Pedro Martinez did for Mets, is FA signing worth it? | BNNY

    On the anniversary of the New York Mets agreeing to a deal with pitcher Pedro Martinez, Sal Licata asks whether it would be a success if the Mets get the same out of the Max Scherzer deal that they got from the Pedro deal (1.5 strong seasons then tailing off/injury).&nbsp;Find out why Anthony McCarron says it would be a success while John Harper vehemently disagrees. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, a cast of leading New York baseball writers and experts discuss the latest MLB baseball offseason news involving the New York Mets, NY Yankees, and key division rivals.

  • Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi appears in prison uniform in court

    Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced this month to four years in jail for incitement and breaching coronavirus regulations by a court. It was the first time Suu Kyi, who is known for wearing elegant traditional outfits sometimes with a flower in her hair, has been seen in a prison uniform in court and it was unclear if it signalled a broader change in how she and other senior officials on trial were being treated. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup against Suu Kyi's democratically elected government led to widespread protests and raised international concern about the end of tentative political reforms following decades of military rule.

  • Gwen Stefani Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton for Losing The Voice as She Reunites with Former Contestant

    "Sometimes I have to pinch myself. This is my life," Stefani said at Spotify's party in celebration of 2021 Wrapped

  • Striking Kellogg workers could return after Christmas as tentative deal reached

    (Reuters) -Kellogg Co and the union representing striking workers at its U.S. breakfast cereal plants have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year contract that could pave the way for the employees to return to work two days after Christmas. The 1,400 workers have been on strike since Oct. 5 and earlier this month overwhelmingly rejected the last tentative deal after which Kellogg said it would permanently replace the striking workers, a move criticized by U.S. President Joe Biden. The union said on Thursday progress has been made on a few key issues from the previous proposal, including increases in the cost of living wages and removal of the term "legacy employee."

  • Russia demands NATO roll back from East Europe and stay out of Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West. Moscow for the first time laid out in detail demands that it says are essential for lowering tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine, which Western countries have accused Russia of sizing up for a potential invasion after building up troops near the border. Russia has denied planning an invasion.

  • Liz Cheney might be onto something with criminal charges for Trump, legal experts say

    Rep. Liz Cheney is asking if Trump broke the same law DOJ has used to charge hundreds of January 6 defendants.

  • Mitch McConnell Rips 'Horrendous' Jan. 6 Riot, Says Public 'Needs To Know' What Happened

    "The fact-finding is interesting. We’re all going to be watching it."

  • A Wonky Tax Break for the Well-Off Is a Bigger Problem for Democrats Than You'd Think

    In its edible form, salt is used to dry out meat; in its mineral form, it’s used to dry out snowy highways; and in its tax form, SALT—the acronym for state and local tax deductions that disproportionately benefit well-heeled taxpayers—might sound like a topic bound to dry out conversations. “I thought she was the only person in the world who was concerned about SALT,” he told me, gesturing to another reporter, when I asked him for an update on SALT’s status. As Senate Democrats struggle to pass BBB, the debate over SALT may be one of the more interesting things happening at the Capitol.

  • Trump sought to 'undermine' COVID-19 response, says panel

    The Trump administration deliberately undermined the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes, including by weakening testing guidance and championing widespread "herd immunity," according to a new report from the House panel investigating the pandemic response.The Democratic staff report released Friday was a summation of the year's work investigating political interference in the pandemic response from Trump officials and the...

  • U.S. to consider Russia's NATO proposal, but calls some demands "unacceptable"

    The Russian government released the draft of a new treaty proposal with NATO that would rule out eastward expansion and all military activity in former Soviet republics, as the threat of another Russian invasion of Ukraine looms over Europe.Driving the news: A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday that the U.S. is prepared to discuss Russia's proposals with its allies, but said that "there are some things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable."Get

  • All-out war or ‘creeping occupation’ among Putin options, says Ukraine MoD

    There are two potential courses of action Putin could take — either all-out war or a “creeping occupation” of Ukraine, that nation's Ministry of Defense tells Military Times.

  • Democratic Congressman Rips 'Traitor' Jim Jordan Over Jan. 5 Text: 'Why Is Anybody Surprised?'

    Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego said the Ohio Republican was a traitor to the U.S. Constitution.

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 17, 2021

    Readers share views on Joe Biden, Donald Trump, sacrifices of World War II and D-Day veterans and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking federal money.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Admits To Sending One Of The Texts Revealed By Jan. 6 Committee

    The Republican forwarded a message to Mark Meadows outlining a legal theory that the vice president had the authority to stop certification of the 2020 election.

  • Calmes: Bigger holes keep appearing in the 'big lie'

    Republican lawmakers texted the Trump White House in panic on Jan. 6 as they were under siege, a scene the party has played down ever since.