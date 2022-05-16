1 vehicle crash near Boise left man injured; State Highway 21 blocked for over 2 hours

A one-vehicle crash in Ada County blocked traffic on State Highway 21 for roughly 2½ hours, police said.

At 6 p.m. Sunday a 24-year-old Oklahoma man was driving southbound on Highway 21 at a “high rate of speed,” when his 2002 BMW M3 left the road and rolled, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The vehicle landed on its roof in a small ravine, police said.

According to the news release, the man was wearing a seat belt . He was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance. A State Police spokesperson did not have any additional information as of Monday morning.

The incident is under investigation by State Police.