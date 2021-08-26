1 victim shot on Semoran Blvd. deputies investigating

Deputies are investigating a shooting on Semoran Boulevard that left one person in the hospital.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting just after midnight on the 1200 block of north Semoran Blvd, not far from East Colonial Drive, according to OCSO’s Lt. Elizabeth Sovacool.

Deputies arrived and found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sovacool said. The victim was transported to the hospital, but no information on a possible suspect was released.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.