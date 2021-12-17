UPDATE 1-Weeks left to rescue Iran nuclear deal, Western envoys say as talks break

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi and John Irish
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* Tehran requests break in negotiations, officials say

* European powers call on Iran to pick up pace soon

* Delegates aim for resumption of talks before year-end (Adds quotes, detail)

By Francois Murphy, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Negotiators at indirect talks between Iran and the United States on rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have weeks not months to reach an agreement, European powers and the talks' coordinator said, as negotiations adjourned on Friday for at least 10 days.

The talks have made little discernible progress since they resumed more than two weeks ago for the first time since Iran's hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected in June.

Tehran's envoys have sought sweeping changes to the outline of an agreement that had taken shape in six previous rounds of talks, leaving the negotiations largely deadlocked while Western powers warn ever more loudly that time is running out to rein in Iran's fast-advancing nuclear activities.

"We don't have months, we rather have weeks to have an agreement," European Union envoy Enrique Mora told a news conference after a meeting that formally ended the seventh round of talks. He said he hoped they would resume this year, while some officials have mentioned Dec. 27 as a tentative date.

Officials said Iran had requested the break, while Western powers had planned on staying until Tuesday.

Mora said all sides had incorporated Iran's demands into the existing text so as to have a common basis for negotiation, but the three west European powers that signed the 2015 deal sounded less optimistic.

"We hope that Iran is in a position to resume the talks quickly, and to engage constructively so that talks can move at a faster pace," negotiators from France, Britain and Germany, the so-called E3, said in a statement, adding: "We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation." (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Parisa Hafezi in Vienna and John Irish in Doha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli prime minister makes first-ever visit to UAE

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi this week was a signal from both sides that the relationship is continuing to develop one year after the Abraham Accords, regardless of the change in government in Israel.Why it matters: It was the first public visit by an Israeli prime minister to the United Arab Emirates. Both sides wanted to stress the personal connection between Bennett and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), who met for five hours, mostly one-on-one, at MBZ's palace.Sta

  • Iran nuke talks adjourn, Europeans say pause disappointing

    Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers adjourned Friday to allow the Iranian negotiator to return home for consultations after a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran. European diplomats said it was “a disappointing pause” and that negotiators in Vienna are “rapidly reaching the end of the road." China's chief negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.”

  • Engineer: Navy warship fire might be electrical, not arson

    The testimony came in a military court hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for Ryan Sawyer Mays to face a military trial.

  • A Persian festival, Yalda, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, with pomegranates, poetry and sacred rituals

    A table set for the celebration of the Persian festival of Yalda. Jasmin Merdan/Moment via Getty images.As the days become shorter and the nights become longer and darker, we are reminded that indeed winter is coming. As a child I would dread this time of the year. Not only was there was less time to play outside, but there was a string of holidays that my Iranian family didn’t celebrate, from Hanukkah to Christmas, which made me feel I didn’t belong in our new home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At

  • China Ramps Up Iran Oil Purchases After Getting New Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China ramped up its buying of cheap Iranian crude last month after independent refiners were granted additional import quotas for 2021.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in New StudyChinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Aus

  • Why hawkish Fed moves to calm inflation aren’t likely to cause a sudden drain of liquidity from markets

    Wall Street's attention is turning to what plans the Federal Reserve might have for its cache of assets underpinning its record $8.7 trillion balance sheet.

  • Jalen Smith trade rumors, speculation from Phoenix Suns heat up after NBA trade report

    NBA trade rumors and speculation are surrounding the Phoenix Suns and center Jalen Smith. Could he be traded soon?

  • U.S. airlines warn 5G wireless could wreak havoc with flights

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major U.S. air carriers warned on Wednesday that plans by wireless carriers to use spectrum for 5G wireless services starting Jan. 5 could disrupt thousands of daily flights and cost air passengers $1.6 billion annually in delays. AT&T and Verizon Communications must delay the plans to use C-Band spectrum for 5G wireless services, United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said following a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing, saying it could delay, divert or cancel about 4% of daily flights and impact hundreds of thousands of passengers. "It would be a catastrophic failure of government," Kirby told reporters.

  • Nasdaq recovers after sliding below 15,000 as stocks pare losses in volatile Fed week

    U.S. stock indexes came off their worst levels of the session late morning Friday, with technology shares reversing an earlier intraday slump that briefly took the Nasdaq below 15,000, as investors assess the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe.

  • Old video of fatal traffic accident in China shared in false posts about 'forced demolition'

    A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, alongside a claim it shows a family that was killed in eastern China after the local government forcibly demolished their home. One post claims the victims "paid with their lives to protect their property rights". In China, tenants enjoy very few rights under a patchwork of contradictory laws, and land can only be owned by the state or collective organisations. But the video has been shared in a false context: i

  • Video shows Biden judicial nominee Dale Ho attacking Senate, Electoral College: They are 'anti-Democratic'

    A video from 2018 shows Dale Ho, President Biden’s judicial nominee for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming that the Electoral College is 'anti-democratic'

  • Democrats make frantic last-ditch effort to change Senate rules

    Senate Democrats are making a frantic, last-ditch effort to get a deal before the year ends to change the rules, with an eye toward unlocking a months-long stalemate on voting rights and election legislation. A group of Democrats leading the talks - Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with the party - have met with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key hold out, several times this week as they try to...

  • The Harvard Job Offer No One at Harvard Ever Heard Of

    NEW DELHI — Nidhi Razdan was all set to travel to Harvard University to start a new job, and a new life, when she received a stunning email. A famous Indian news anchor at the apex of her career, Razdan believed she would soon start teaching at Harvard, a dream ticket out of an almost unbearably toxic media atmosphere in India. She had told the world that she was leaving the news business for America and she had freely shared her most important personal information with her new employer — passpo

  • Fox News Blow-Up After Geraldo Rivera Confronts Hannity on Air About Trump’s Role in Capitol Riot

    And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president

  • Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

    Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies. The proposals, which were submitted to the U.S. and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other’s territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia.

  • Fact check: Trump repeats false claim that Pelosi rejected request for National Guard ahead of Jan. 6

    Donald Trump recently repeated the false claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his request for 10,000 National Guard troops ahead of Jan. 6.

  • Russia tells NATO to leave East Europe, stay out of ex-Soviet Union

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West. The demands form a package that Moscow says is an essential requirement for lowering tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine, which Western countries have accused Russia of sizing up for a potential attack - something it has denied. They also contained elements - such as an effective Russian veto on NATO membership for Ukraine - that the West has already ruled out.

  • All-out war or ‘creeping occupation’ among Putin options, says Ukraine MoD

    There are two potential courses of action Putin could take — either all-out war or a “creeping occupation” of Ukraine, that nation's Ministry of Defense tells Military Times.

  • Letters to the Editor: Dec. 17, 2021

    Readers share views on Joe Biden, Donald Trump, sacrifices of World War II and D-Day veterans and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking federal money.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Admits To Sending One Of The Texts Revealed By Jan. 6 Committee

    The Republican forwarded a message to Mark Meadows outlining a legal theory that the vice president had the authority to stop certification of the 2020 election.