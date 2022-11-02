UPDATE 2-White House says North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells

11
·2 min read

(Adds quote from Kirby)

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

Kirby told a virtual briefing that North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received," Kirby said, adding that Washington would consult with the United Nations on accountability issues over the shipments.

"We do have a sense on where they are going to transfer these shells," Kirby said, but declined to give any more details as the U.S. weighs its possible options.

Kirby said the amount of shells was not insignificant, but was unlikely to change the momentum or outcome of the war. However, they could still be deadly for Ukrainians, he said.

"And it's certainly not going to change our calculus ... or with so many of our allies and partners about the kinds of capabilities we're going to continue to provide the Ukrainians," he said.

Kirby said the North Korean shipments were a sign not only of Pyongyang's willingness to support Russia but of Moscow's munitions shortages brought on by U.S.-led sanctions and export controls.

North Korea said in September it had never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to "keep its mouth shut" and stop circulating rumors aimed at "tarnishing" the country's image.

Referring to North Korea missile launches on Wednesday, Kirby said they did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel in the region, and added that the United States would make sure it had the capabilities there to defend its allies.

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment."

It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South's waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Idrees Ali and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia agreed to resume a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports, abruptly reversing course after Turkey and the United Nations pushed ahead with the shipments over Moscow’s objections. Wheat prices dropped on the news.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cance

  • Egypt calls for pledge fulfillments at climate conference

    Egypt's foreign minister Wednesday urged world leaders and negotiators to deliver on previously made pledges to battle climate change ahead of this month's U.N. summit. Sameh Shoukry, the president of the COP27 climate change conference to be held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Nov. 6-18, said participants should aim to take “meaningful and tangible steps" to implement the 2015 Paris climate accord. The Paris Agreement aims to keep global temperatures from rising another degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) between now and 2100, a key demand of poor countries ravaged by rising sea levels and other effects of climate change.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)?

    Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price...

  • Nobel winners call attention to Egypt political prisoners

    A group of winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature urged world leaders on Wednesday to raise human rights issues as they visit Egypt for the COP27 climate change conference. In a letter sent to various heads of state, the group of 15 Nobel Laureates asked the visiting diplomats and politicians to “devote part of your agenda to the many thousands of political prisoners held in Egypt’s prisons.” In particular, they asked for the case of prominent imprisoned activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah to be raised, as he escalates his hunger strike on the conference's first day.

  • What Is Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Doing?

    Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level...

  • Why Biden is sending US weapons experts into Ukraine

    The Pentagon announced this week that it is sending weapons experts into Ukraine to inspect American-supplied arms being used against Russia. The group will be among the first U.S. military members in the country, apart from those providing security at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. President Biden has pledged that U.S. troops will not be…

  • Carmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitter

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday that it monitored all social media channels which involved its brands and will continue to do so in the wake of a new leadership at Twitter, where Stellantis would be "vigilant." In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • '(Rodgers) should score on Detroit with high schoolers at receiver.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Lions game

    Do the experts and oddsmakers like the Packers or the Lions on Sunday?

  • South hits back as North Korea fires most missiles in a day

    South Korea responded to the North's launches with missiles of its own as hostilities escalate.

  • Misinformation and conspiracy theories spread about Paul Pelosi attack

    CBS News has confirmed that the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi had a list of other possible targets. This comes as conspiracy theories continue to spread online about the assault, with the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, sharing misinformation in a since-deleted post. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti breaks down what we've learned about the attacker and the false information swirling online.

  • Capitol police cameras caught Pelosi break-in: Sources

    Sources tell ABC News U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home but they were not being monitored at the time of the break-in.

  • Health Care — Pfizer reports promising RSV vaccine findings

    🎃 In case you were wondering how the “One Percent” live: Supermodel Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween. Today in health, Pfizer said its RSV vaccine was found to be effective at preventing symptoms in infants when the shot was administered to their mothers while pregnant. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the…

  • Binance Helped Fund Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover. Now It Wants a Crypto ‘Sandbox.’

    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, chipped in $500 million in equity financing to help Elon Musk buy Twitter.

  • U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again

    In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.

  • Allie Redhorse Young inspires Native youth and elders to ‘ride to the polls’: 'Any mode of transportation that you can find'

    The Diné founder of Protect the Sacred is galvanizing Indigenous people on and off the reservation.

  • Video captures stop of HBCU bus in South Carolina

    A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop was “just false.” (Oct. 31)

  • Connor Hughes and Willie Colon on whether Zach Wilson really is the Jets' QB of the future | FNNY on SportsNite

    On this SportsNite edition of Football Night in New York, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes and Jets analyst Willie Colon discuss whether the Jets really believe in Zach Wilson and do the guys genuinely think he's the answer at QB for the Jets.

  • Toyota hauls a load of trucks and SUVs to SEMA with an overlanding theme

    Toyota brought off-road overlanding vehicles to SEMA 2022. The Trailhunter previews a new production trim level. Sequioas, Tundras, Land Cruisers galore!

  • Stephen King Reacts To Elon Musk Charging For Twitter Verifications: 'I'm Gone Like Enron'

    "F**k that, they should pay me," King tweeted after Musk announced verified Twitter users might have to pay $20 per month to keep their blue check marks.

  • Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might

    Europe needs its industrial companies to save energy amid soaring costs and shrinking supplies, and they are delivering - demand for natural gas and electricity both fell in the past quarter. The drop is not just because industrial companies are turning down thermostats, they are also shutting down plants that may never reopen. And while lower energy use helps Europe weather the crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine and Moscow's supply cuts, executives, economists and industry groups warn its industrial base may end up severely weakened if high energy costs persist.