1 woman, 1 teenager shot outside a Lexington home, police say. Suspect flees scene

A Lexington shooting suspect fled Sunday after wounding a woman and a teenager outside a home, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Endon Drive, according to police. The woman was believed to have “critical” injuries, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Both victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, Van Brackel said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, Van Brackel said. But he wasn’t the only one who took off from the area after the shooting.

“We did have a few vehicles leave so we don’t know which is which,” Van Brackel said.

Police declined to release suspect information. It’s unclear if the victims were involved in an altercation with the shooter or if they were bystanders, Van Brackel said. Police were still trying to figure that out.

“We have quite a bit of evidence down there to process,” Van Brackel said at the scene. He said that included shell casings.

Police were also speaking with witnesses to try to gather additional information. At one point during the investigation, officers discovered a juvenile witness hiding in the back of an SUV.