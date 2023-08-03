1 woman, 2 children dead in apparent drownings at NAS Pensacola

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said they found the bodies of three missing swimmers at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies responded to NAS Pensacola around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a dead female who appeared to be swimming before her death. Law enforcement then began a search for two others reported to be with the female.

"This morning between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. we recovered the bodies of two juveniles, so we have three deceased," Lewis said. "We do know that all three were family members of a Marine who was on base at the time."

Lewis said investigators are unsure of the circumstances but all three appeared to have been swept away by currents and could not fight back to shore before drowning.

No other information has been released.

