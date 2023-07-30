1 woman dead, 8 other women injured after mass shooting in Chicago

One woman is dead and eight more women were injured in a mass shooting Sunday morning in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

Police said the women were at a gathering on the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue when a black Jeep approached them. Multiple people exited the Jeep with guns and began shooting at the group at about 12:51 a.m., police said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso, according to police. She was also transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A 33-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the stomach, and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the right knee. Another woman sustained a graze wound to the right arm. Police said these three women were taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and forearm, and a 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the right shoulder and twice in the right arm. A 24-year-old woman was shot in the right wrist, and police said a 20-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh. Police said the four women were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Alderwoman Monique Scott, who represents the 24th ward in North Lawndale, called the shooting “heartbreaking.” She said police told her the women were at a luau party and that a man yelled “I got you” before he started shooting. She added that some of the victims are from North Lawndale, but police believe that not all of them are.

She encouraged anyone involved or impacted by the shooting to attend victim services outreach tomorrow at Deliverance Temple Church, located at 1457 South Komensky Avenue.

“This definitely has to stop in any and all communities,” Scott said. “We live in a world where people are not loving one another and so those are the effects of not being loved or not loving yourself or one another.”

Police said no one is in custody and that they are investigating the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the victim who was killed,” police said in a statement. “We are also walking alongside those injured in this shooting and those who were present and witnessed this reprehensible act of violence.”

