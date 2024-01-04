A 44-year-old Ocoee woman is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Orange County.

The crash happened at 3:09 a.m. on State Road 429 at mile marker 36, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Ocoee woman was traveling northbound, in the southbound lane, on S.R. 429 in a 2013 Nissan Altima just north of mile marker 36 (Orange Blossom Trail).

A second driver, a 29-year-old woman of Mouth Dora, was driving her 2020 Toyota Rav 4 just south of mile marker 36.

The first driver, who was traveling the wrong way in the lane, was in the direct path of the second driver.

When the second driver attempted to swerve out of the way, the first driver clipped the front of the second driver’s truck, according to FHP.

First responders took the Ocoee woman to Advent Apopka Hospital, where she died.

They transported the Mount Dora woman to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.