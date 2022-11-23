1 woman dead after a shooting near Masterson Station Park, Lexington police say

A man has been detained after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Wednesday afternoon in Lexington, police said.

Lt. Daniel Burnett with the Lexington Police Department confirmed that the victim was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Bay Colony Lane. Burnett said the suspect was the victim’s husband. The man was detained by police Wednesday afternoon. Burnett said the suspect was compliant with officers when they arrived.

The incident was reported after 1:30 p.m. Several police vehicles and Lexington Fire Department vehicles were on scene shortly after the incident was reported and remained on scene later in the afternoon. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office also showed up about one hour after the incident was first reported.

Police didn’t immediately identify the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story and may be updated.