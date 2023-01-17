1 woman killed, multiple injured after shooting in Sanford, Sheriff’s Office says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Deputies are searching for information involving a shooting that left multiple people injured and killed a woman early Monday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m. gunfire broke out between two vehicles at the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. Multiple victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one later died.

The victim, later identified as Princess Tolliver, 31, is from Tallahassee.

Bob Kealing, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in a release that the car believed to be involved is currently being processed.

“Seminole County detectives are actively following leads, processing evidence and reviewing social media posts related to the incident,” he said.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect but they believe it was not a random act of violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

