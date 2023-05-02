1 wounded, 1 arrested after Monday shooting

May 2—ANDERSON — A 19-year-old is in the hospital and a 23-year-old Anderson man has been arrested after a Monday shooting.

Anderson police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Main Street at 4:57 p.m. and found Kaden Buster, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, Buster was found in a parked vehicle in the alley and was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed Tuesday in serious but stable condition.

Officers learned that Aquille Miles, 23, was seen running from the scene to a nearby residence, McKnight said.

Officers surrounded the residence, eventually entering and arresting Miles. Detectives collected firearms and other evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Miles was arrested on a charge of robbery. Additional charges could be filed in connection to the shooting.

He was arrested in 2020 on charges of possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance. After pleading guilty in 2021, Miles was sentenced to one year on each count to be run concurrently. The sentence was suspended, and Miles was placed on probation.

At the time of his arrest, Miles was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

