1 wounded in gang-related shooting near Kamiakin High School

A mid-afternoon gang-related shooting sent one person to the hospital and forced Kamiakin High School into a lockdown Wednesday.

People in two vehicles driving in the area of Cleveland Street and Canal Drive started firing at each other about 3 p.m., said Kennewick police Lt. Jason Kiel.

A man in one of the vehicles was wounded by a bullet, and they stopped at Second Avenue where they called police. Officers found the wounded man, and he was taken to a hospital.

His wounds were not life-threatening, said Kiel.

The drive-by shooting happened near Kamiakin High School and triggered a lockdown at the school.

Officers found shell casings on Cleveland Street.

Investigators are searching for the suspect and believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Kennewick police by calling 509-628-0333.