1 wounded when gunfire erupts in Richland neighborhood Friday

Richland police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Police were called out to the 1200 block of Torbett Street shortly before 4 p.m., according to dispatch reports.

One person was reported wounded, and at least one other was in front of the home armed with a gun, though the suspect had laid down his gun, according to initial reports.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

Torbett and Thayer streets were closed pending the investigation, Richland police said on Facebook.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.