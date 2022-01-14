1 wounded in Mercy Drive shooting, Orlando police say

Orlando police are investigating a shooting in the Mercy Drive neighborhood Thursday night that wounded one man, according to the department.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Carlsbad Place, said OPD spokesperson Lt. Noelia Gómez.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Gómez said, but he is not cooperating with OPD’s shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

