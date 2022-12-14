1 wounded in shooting at Arizona Amazon warehouse; suspect dead

One person was wounded and the suspect was killed in a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse in the Phoenix area, police said.

On Wednesday morning, a person who was not an employee entered the grounds of an Amazon Flex warehouse in the suburb of Chandler, Arizona, and shot an Amazon contract employee, Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans said.

The employee suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, but was expected to survive, according to McClimans.

A third person, also an Amazon contract employee, returned fire at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, McClimans said. He could not say definitively if the individual who returned fire killed the suspect, but he did note that the suspect had gunshot wounds.

"We don't know what the mindset of our shooter was, but it's very likely though that the contract employee who returned fire on the shooter could have stopped an active shooter," police said.

Police said they are not searching for any other suspects and are investigating what led to the shooting and the motivation of the shooter. Police have not identified the suspect or the two contract employees.

The employee who returned fire at the suspect is cooperating with the investigation and was not considered an additional suspect as of Wednesday afternoon, but police said they were looking into whether or not that person was allowed to carry a gun.

"We don't know, as far as, if he was allowed to carry a gun, that's something we're going to look into, but he did come to the aid of the individual of who was being shot by our suspect," McClimans said. "So in that case, I would say he was a good Samaritan but the investigation is still ongoing."

