UPDATE 1-New York jury begins deliberations in trial of accused cult founder

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Jurors on Wednesday began deliberating the fate of Keith Raniere, the New York man accused of running a cult-like group in which women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him.

Raniere, 58, has been on trial in federal court in Brooklyn for more than six weeks on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and possession of child pornography. Raniere, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a possible sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Jurors began deliberating at about 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

Raniere is the founder of Nxivm, a purported self-improvement organization based in upstate New York. Prosecutors say he created a secret sorority within Nxivm called DOS in which female "slaves" turned over compromising materials that were used to blackmail them.

DOS was sold to recruits as an all-female organization, when instead it was controlled by Raniere, according to former members who testified at the trial.

Raniere was the "grandmaster" of an inner circle of slaves, who in turn recruited slaves of their own. Some of the recruits were coerced into having sex with Raniere, and some were branded with his initials, according to former members.

Prosecutors also said that, years before creating DOS, Raniere began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The child pornography charges stem from explicit pictures he took of the girl, who went on to become one of his inner circle of DOS slaves.

Raniere's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told jurors in his closing arguments on Monday that no women were ever forced to do anything against their will.

Other members of Nxivm, which is pronounced "nexium," were charged alongside Raniere, and have all pleaded guilty. They include Nxivm president Nancy Salzman; her daughter, Lauren Salzman, who testified as the prosecution's star witness; actress Allison Mack; and Seagram liquor heiress Claire Bronfman.

The group first became known for its "Executive Success Program" courses, which purported to give students the ability to achieve their life goals by overcoming mental blocks. Witnesses testified that leaders of the organization psychologically manipulated and abused its members and demanded total obedience. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Jeffrey Benkoe)