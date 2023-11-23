1 youth injured, 1 arrested in Overland Park shooting Wednesday afternoon: Police

Overland Park police were investigating a shooting Wednesday that put one youth in the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Officers were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. to the 8100 block of Perry Street on a reported shooting, according to a written statement from the Overland Park Police Department. A single gunshot victim, described by police as a juvenile male, was taken away by ambulance.

Investigators learned the gunshot victim had been threatened with a firearm and shot by a suspect, also described as a juvenile male. The other youth was taken into police custody.

Neither the gunshot victim nor suspect were identified by police. Further information was not immediately available from authorities.

Overland Park police continued to investigate the shooting Wednesday night. Police asked anyone with information to contact the department at 913-895-6300.