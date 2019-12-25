$10,000 in a Coffee Cup: 8 Politicians Swept Up in N.J. Corruption Cases

Clockwise from top left: Carl Washington Jr., Jason O’Donnell, John Cesaro, John Windish, Sudhan Thomas, Ronald DiMura, Mary Dougherty and Lavar Ledbetter. (New Jersey Office of the Attorney General via The New York Times)

One aspiring politician is accused of getting her bribe in a coffee cup chock-full of $100 bills. Another, a mayoral hopeful, of receiving his at his campaign headquarters in a bag stuffed with $10,000.

There was also a councilman who accepted a cash-stuffed envelope from a man who explicitly asked for a “quid pro quo,” according to a court document, and an official who funneled thousands of dollars into a charity he ran, then diverted the money for personal use.

These were among the allegations made in the eight political corruption cases announced by New Jersey prosecutors over five days this month. Taken together, the accusations offered a striking picture of entrenched small-time corruption at a time when questions of impropriety consume the national political debate.

“To say we have a long and sordid history of corruption in this state would be understating it,” said New Jersey’s attorney general, Gurbir S. Grewal.

All but one of those charged were current or former elected officials or political candidates, and the accused included both Republicans and Democrats. They included a small-town mayor, a school board president and a man trying to hold on to his position as county freeholder.

‘I just wanna be your tax guy.’ ‘Done.’

In some ways, they were charged with crimes that were remarkably old-school. Between May and July of 2019, Jersey City’s school board president, Sudhan Thomas, was given $35,000 in cash in envelopes, according to a criminal complaint. One envelope filled with $25,000 was handed off in a restaurant parking lot.

In return for funds for his reelection campaign, Thomas offered to make the briber, who became a cooperating witness, the school board’s real estate counsel, the complaint said.

“Real estate … that’s perfect,” the witness said at one meeting, according to the complaint.

“Yeah, nobody questions anything,” Thomas said, the complaint said.

Thomas was one of five politicians linked to a monthslong bribery investigation that involved the same unnamed witness and several sting operations. Even at a time when the attorney general has made fighting misconduct and restoring public trust a focus of his office, Grewal said that some of the accusations made last week stood out for their boldness.

“I’m no longer shocked by what I see from this chair,” Grewal said. “But I’m still occasionally surprised that somebody would so brazenly say, ‘I’ll give you this position if you make this donation,’ and nobody questions that stuff.”

All five politicians caught in the stings were charged with second-degree bribery and face up to 10 years in prison. Three, who were holding public office at the time, faced an additional charge of taking of an unlawful benefit by a public servant for official behavior.

In a statement, Thomas, a Democrat in New Jersey’s second-largest city, denied the allegations and accused Grewal’s office of unfairly targeting him for suing the state for $2.1 billion he said the Jersey City school district was owed.

In another sting operation in neighboring Bayonne, Jason O’Donnell, a former state assemblyman who was running for mayor, requested $10,000 in “street money” from the witness during a dinner in New York City, according to a criminal complaint.

The witness eventually passed the money to O’Donnell in a white paper bag at a meeting in O’Donnell’s campaign headquarters in May 2018, the complaint said.

The complaint said that the witness reiterated, “I just wanna be your tax guy,” to which O’Donnell replied, “Done.”

That same month, John Windish accepted a $7,000 cash bribe during a bid to be reelected to the borough council of Mount Arlington, a community of 5,000 in the New York City suburbs, prosecutors said.

After handing over a money-stuffed envelope, the witness said he needed Windish to “commit that I’m your borough attorney” and give him more work, according to a criminal complaint.

“You got it,” Windish replied, according to the complaint.

O’Donnell denied the allegations and his lawyer said he would plead not guilty. Windish could not be reached for comment.

A coffee cup full of cash

Not every politician caught in the stings was happy to be handed stacks of cash. Some of them, prosecutors said, preferred checks.

In May 2018, John Cesaro was a freeholder in Morris County, a wealthy suburban locale about 30 miles west of New York City. Mary Dougherty wanted to be one. (A board of freeholders in New Jersey is akin to a group of county supervisors elsewhere.)