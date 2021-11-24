$10,000 commercial mower stolen from ProCore
NEW PHILADELPHIA — A commercial mower valued at $10,000 was reported stolen Monday afternoon.
ProCore Power Equipment, 938 Cookson Ave. SE, reported the missing piece of equipment as a Toro Grand Stand model.
A thief also stole clothes that were in a dryer at Finish Line Coin Laundry, 139 Front Ave. SW around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The owner said coveralls and two or three winter coats were taken.
