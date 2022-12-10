10,000 fentanyl pill seized in large Keyser drug bust

Dec. 10—KEYSER, W.Va. — A Keyser man remained jailed Friday following his arrest last week during a drug raid at his Mozelle Street home that allegedly resulted in the seizure of an estimated $372,700 in substances, vehicles, firearms and cash.

Keyser Police Chief Jared Bruce said Kenneth Eversole was being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $175,000, cash-only bond.

Bruce said a search and seizure warrant executed at the home Dec. 1 resulted in the recovery of one ounce of crack, 10 ounces of cocaine HCL, two pounds of methamphetamine, about 10,000 pressed fentanyl tablets, 150 pounds of marijuana, 327 THC vape cartridges, five firearms, three vehicles and money.

The raid was conducted by Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, which includes Keyser Police, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Hampshire County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency and FBI. The task force is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, a designation that enables the county to draw from federal resources to further the coordination and development of drug control efforts among federal, state and local law enforcement officials. It also allows local agencies to benefit from ongoing federally coordinated initiatives that work to reduce drug use and its consequences across the nation.

"As the chief of the Keyser Police Department, I would like to personally thank all involved agencies for their combined effort in removing this number of narcotics off the streets of Keyser, Mineral County, and the state of Wester Virginia," Bruce said. "I would also like to thank the public for the copious number of tips that lead to these types of narcotics being removed from the streets."