How a $10,000 Hermès Birkin handbag is professionally restored

It may only be the beginning of October, but because of major supply chain issues, labor shortages and other issues, economists and other experts expect major shipping delays, higher shipping costs and product shortages during the holiday season. Already, we’re seeing that: On October 4, Amazon launched its “Epic Daily Deals” for the holidays, as well as its Holiday Prep Shop . Walmart began rolling out a bunch of deals too, and Target announced its price match guarantee will begin October 10.