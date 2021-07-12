About $10,000 of items taken from storage locker

Jul. 12—Goods worth about $10,000 were taken when a storage locker was broken into, according to an Olmsted County Sheriff's report.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, who had last visited his self-storage unit in March, returned to the unit in the 1300 block of Hadley View Court Northeast about 7:40 p.m. Friday to discover the unit had been broken into and several items were missing, said Capt. Scott Behrns.

Items missing included clothes, video gaming systems, military medals and other items the victim estimated at a value of $10,000.

Law enforcement found signs of forced entry into the unit.

The incident remains under investigation, Behrns said.