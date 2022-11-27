$10,000-plus loss reported in theft at Cal Poly. Here’s where and how to help police

Several microphones and a camera, totaling more than $10,000, were stolen from the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly.

The theft occurred between 6:15 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Friday, according to a university news release. A security camera took pictures and video of a suspect.

Cal Poly Police are investigating and asking the public to provide tips and other information to the department at 805-756-2281. To remain anonymous, contact San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or www.slotips.org.

Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward, the release said.