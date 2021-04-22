$10,000 reward for Boston man sought in near-fatal shooting outside Manchester sports book

Apr. 22—Manchester police are looking for a Boston man who they believe nearly killed another man in a shooting outside a sports book on South Willow Street on Monday night.

Police say they think Antwone Cousins, 39, of Boston was the man who shot another man outside the DraftKings Sportsbook at 1279 South Willow St., firing his gun repeatedly after an argument, police said.

The wounded man, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance videos from the building, Manchester police obtained a warrant for Cousins' arrest on a charge of first-degree assault, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Cousins. They say he might be driving a dark blue Infiniti M37, with New Hampshire license plate 4733868.

Police said they believe Cousins is armed and consider him dangerous, and advise the public not to approach him.

The shooting is at least the second confrontation with a gun at the location since the DraftKings sports book opened in September 2020.

In February, a 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another customer, police said, threatening him before a group of people started fighting.

Since the shooting Monday, Dick Anagnost, who owns the sports book, said he was working with Manchester police to beef up security, and will have city officers patrolling inside the bar and in the parking lot. Anagnost said he will install more security cameras around the building as part of an ongoing renovation.

"We're working hand in glove with the Manchester Police Department," Anagnost said.

In partnership with Anagnost Properties, Manchester Crime line is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Cousins. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.