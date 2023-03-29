$10,000 reward for Lake County man who skipped out on his DUI manslaughter trial

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of Zachery Waldo, who skipped out in the middle of his DUI manslaughter trial. In related news, law officers have arrested his girlfriend and charged her with giving false information to law enforcement and other charges.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Leesburg police surrounded the rental home of 32-year-old Melinesia Shauntel Jones on East Street off Dixie Avenue on March 21 and fired tear gas in an effort to capture Waldo. But he was not inside the house.

Jones and the homeowner both showed up behind the yellow crime scene tape to watch the drama unfold.

Jones said she was pregnant, and that she shared a 9-year-old child with Waldo. She said she was hoping the windows and doors could be repaired so she go back in the house.

Several law enforcement agencies were in Leesburg on March 21 looking for a man who skipped out during his trial last week. But Zachery Waldo was not there.

During the standoff, officers pulled her aside for questioning.

Waldo was out on $140,000 bail and on trial on March 14 for the deaths of Christopher D. Smith, 44, of Eustis; his wife, Jessica Rose Carpenter Smith; and their daughter, Hailey Jaden Smith, 13. He walked out of the courtroom during a lunch break and never returned.

Circuit Judge Heidi Davis continued on with the trial. The jury found Waldo guilty on all counts in absentia. She has delayed sentencing.

“The public is being asked to provide information as to his whereabouts so that Waldo can be brought to justice and the family of the victims can hopefully begin to get some sense of closure,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Jones was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff's Office on a Lake County warrant during a traffic stop on Vine Street in Leesburg.

She is charged with principal to failure to appear, accessory after the fact to DUI manslaughter, giving false information to law enforcement, and accessory after the fact to DUI with serious bodily injury.

Tipsters, who can remain anonymous, can collect the reward by calling Crimeline at 1800-423-TIPS.

Waldo tried to evade arrest on the DUI manslaughter charges months after the crash by leading police on a high-speed chase through neighborhoods and State Road 44 and ramming a patrol car.

