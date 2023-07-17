$10,000 reward offered for help finding man convicted of 2005 Quincy rape

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a violent fugitive convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint nearly two decades ago.

Tuen K. Lee is wanted by the United States Marshals Service. His many aliases include Duen Jie Li and Dickie Lee, according to officials.

In 2007, Lee was convicted of violently raping and seriously injuring a younger Chinese American woman, who was also his coworker.

Lee failed to appear during his trial in Norfolk Superior Court, where he was convicted in absentia and faces life in prison.

He is 54-years-old, 5′9″ with black hair and brown eyes. Police say his last known whereabouts is Quincy, Massachusetts in 2007. State Police are offering a $10,000 cash reward for any tipsters that provide information leading to Lee’s arrest.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the U.S. Marshals or the Massachusetts State Police at 1-833-677-3171.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW