$10,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest, prosecution in Arlington homicide

Oak Farms Dairy is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or people who shot and killed 36-year-old Ali Ismail on Tuesday morning, according to Arlington police.

Ismail was returning home from work Tuesday night when police said surveillance video shows two suspects walking in the 1400 block of Prentice Street in south Arlington. Police said one of the men shot Ismail multiple times after trying to burglarize vehicles in the neighborhood.

Ismail was found dead in an SUV outside his home when officers arrived at the scene.

“Prior to the shooting, two males were seen pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles in the neighborhood, in an apparent attempt to burglarize them,” the video states.

At 5:02 a.m., two men are seen walking, one on each side of Prentice Street, in the video.

The suspect farthest from the camera was wearing dark clothing and walked up to Ismail’s driveway at about the time Ismail was returning home from work, according to police.

As Ismail pulled into the driveway shortly after 5 a.m., the man fired multiple shots, police said.

Both suspects then left the scene heading east on Prentice Street.

The video released publicly does not show the shooting.

Detectives have also recovered surveillance video taken at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, showing a man trying to break into a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, according to police. Detectives cannot definitively say if the suspect in the recovered video is one of the shooting suspects, but said is a person of interest who detectives want to talk to as part of the investigation.

The video taken at 2:30 a.m shows a man in dark clothing trying to open the door of a white SUV.

The public is urged to contact Detective Hall at (817) 459-5325 if they have any information about the case or if they recognize any of the suspects or person of interest. Police also asked homeowners who live in the area, particularly those east of Prentice Drive, to check their video surveillance systems and see if they have footage of anything unusual from that morning, between 4 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

Ali Ismail, 36, was fatally shot outside his Arlington home by a man who had been trying to break into cars in the neighborhood, according to police.

Ismail had six children and his wife is pregnant with their seventh, his family said. He owned a trucking company, Panda Logistics LLC. He studied business and information technology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington when he moved to North Texas in 2008.

Arlington police said last week that they were looking for suspects in a series of car burglaries who were involved in another shooting that seriously injured a man on Blair Lane on Dec. 22. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incidents are connected.