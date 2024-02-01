$10,000 reward offered in killing of 19 wild burros along I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $10,000 reward has been offered in the investigation of the shooting and killing of 19 wild burros along Interstate 15 between Baker, California, and the Nevada state line.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Wednesday released photos of two vehicles of interest in the 2019 incident:

A gray or silver 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with flared fenders and a brush guard

A white 2008 Toyota extended cab pickup with a white camper shell, white rims, sunroof, and brush guard

The two vehicles were caught on video surveillance in the parking lot of Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino in Primm, Nevada, as they traveled together on Aug. 13, 2019, at about 6:32 a.m.

Surveillance images from Aug. 13, 2019, were released by the BLM

The BLM wants to speak with the owners of both trucks.

BLM special agents investigating the shootings have identified the kind of weapon used to kill the wild burros as a .30-06 caliber rifle. They said it was possibly a vintage weapon based on the rifling of the bullets recovered. The shooter(s) used reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of the cartridges, according to the BLM.

An image released Wednesday by the BLM shows bullets recovered at the scene of the 2019 shootings that left 19 wild burros dead along I-15.

The rifle could have been manufactured by Browning, Remington, Springfield, U.S. Military Arms or Winchester. The rifle is chambered for .30-06 Springfield ammunition. Special agents also believe the person or persons responsible used reloaded ammunition marked with red/orange paint on the bottom of their cartridges.

Wild burros are federally protected under a 1971 law that also protects wild horses. Burros are considered an integral part of the natural system of public lands managed by BLM.

Wild burros in of California’s Mojave Desert. (U.S. Bureau of Land Management)

Anyone with any knowledge of this crime is strongly encouraged to contact the 24-hour WeTip crime reporting system at 909-987-5005. BLM special agents encourage callers to leave contact information for follow-up. According to Wednesday’s news release, information leading to the successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for this crime will receive the reward.

Previously, the BLM offered a $10,000 reward for information in the shooting of a 6-year-old female burro north of Pahrump in November 2022. In Arizona, a $25,000 reward was offered when feral horses were shot and killed in Apache Sitgreaves National Forest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.