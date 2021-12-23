$10,000 reward offered for thieves who stole 64 weapons from Denton pawn shop

A $10,000 reward was offered on Thursday for information leading to the arrests of thieves who stole more than 60 weapons from a Denton pawn shop.

The reward was announced by officials with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Thieves took 64 weapons from All State Pawn Shop, 1116 S. Woodrow Lane, in Denton.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II in a Thursday news release. “We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize these individuals.”

Authorities released surveillance video of the thefts and photographs of a suspect.

The theft occurred in the early morning of Dec. 15 when two men entered the business after destroying multiple layers of the buildings outside structure.

Once inside, surveillance video shows a person gathering weapons stored at the back of the business while another backed up a white Ford Fusion to an adjacent parking lot to receive the firearms from the suspect inside.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or ATFTips@atf.gov through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.