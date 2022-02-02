$10,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of Kittery's Maxine Bitomski in 1993

KITTERY, Maine — Nearing three decades since her unsolved murder, a $10,000 reward is being offered in the case of slain Colonial Road resident Maxine Bitomski.

Less than two weeks after Maine State Police said progress in the 1993 murder case was moving with “good speed,” the Seacoast Crime Stoppers announced the financial reward. It could be given to anyone with information that leads to an indictment or arrest of a suspect in Bitomski’s case.

The 73-year-old Bitomski, after last being seen alive by her granddaughter, was found dead in a bathtub inside her longtime Kittery home by a grandson on Jan. 16, 1993.

“Seacoast Crime Stoppers is committed to making our community a better and safer place,” said Seacoast Crime Stoppers President Scott Forte. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Maxine Bitomski and are hoping that the $10,000 reward we are offering can help bring a resolution to the unsolved homicide investigation."

Two of Bitomski’s grandchildren accompanied Maine State Police at Star Theatre, a short walk from the former Bitomski home, late last month to express their lasting grief over the killing of their grandmother. At the press conference, Maine State Police said an unnamed suspect has “become a stronger suspect as the years have gone on.”

Information from the public in relation to Bitomski’s death was still being sought, said Lt. Scott Gosselin, though the agency would not provide more concrete details about the investigation.

"Sometimes just because we have a strong suspect and a strong focus in an investigation doesn't necessarily mean that we're ready to go to trial on this yet," he said. "But we certainly are at a point in this case where it's very strong and it's getting stronger every day."

Granddaughter Candus Cavaretta visited Bitomski on Jan. 15, 1993 and called her later in the day, hours before she was presumably murdered overnight. Though there were no traces of blood in the house when Cavaretta’s cousin found their grandmother, a window was shattered, a door was ajar and pieces of furniture were found broken inside Bitomski’s home. Large footprints were later discovered outside.

Over one year after her death, in April 1994, a woman was gardening behind Hillside Gardens on Rogers Road when she discovered a plastic Kmart bag under a bush with clothes in it and an inhaler that had Bitomski’s name printed on the side of it.

No arrest has been made in Bitomski's slaying.

“We loved her more than words can ever express and it is hard to describe just how much she meant to each of us,” Cavaretta said at the Jan. 20 press conference.

Grandson George White, who specified he was not the relative to find Bitomksi dead, held a photo of his grandmother at the press conference and blasted her unknown killer.

“The individual who broke into her home that evening and murdered a 73-year-old, defenseless woman, is a monster and a coward and needs to be held accountable for what happened,” he said. “If you have any information, please come forward.”

The unsolved murder of Bitomski, wife to the late Portsmouth Naval Shipyard fire department chief Rudolph Bitomski, is one of 75 cold cases Maine State Police continue to investigate. A second town-based unsolved homicide has been open since September 1974, when the body of Charles Mace, last seen alive in Portsmouth two months before, was found.

Seacoast Crime Stoppers, founded in 1983, is funded purely by donations and has helped solve hundreds of community crimes with the thousands of tips it has received.

Information about Bitomski’s unsolved homicide can be reported to Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (207) 439-1199.

