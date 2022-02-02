$10,000 reward after truck stolen from Middletown dealership

Feb. 1—Middletown police are investigating the theft of two "high end" vehicles and while the thefts were reported on the same street and the same night, Sgt. Earl Nelson said they may not be related.

On Wednesday night, a 2001 Ford F 250 XLT truck was stolen from a Middletown dealership and the owners are offering a $10,000 reward.

The truck was stolen around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday from Riverfront Auto Sales, 4306 Tytus Ave.

That same night, a 2005 silver, four-door Chrysler 300 was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Tytus Avenue, according to Nelson.

According to the surveillance video the Journal-News obtained from Riverfront Auto Sales, two men were involved in the theft. One served as a lookout and the other broke into the truck's rear driver's side window and hotwired the truck.

The truck has a broken window, a gooseneck trailer hitch custom and orange and black pinstripes. The truck has 80,000 miles.

The alleged thieves drove past the dealership several times before parking their car at the end of Tytus Avenue. They walked to the dealership, stole the vehicle and one suspected was dropped off at the getaway car.

Then they drove south on Verity Parkway toward Middletown.

Anyone with information regarding with vehicle theft is asked to call 513-757-0388 or Middletown Division of Police 513-425-7700.