10,000 soldiers and 7 Su-25s: Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief names losses of Russians near Avdiivka

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that within a month of the occupiers’ active assaults on the city of Avdiivka, the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed about 10,000 Russian occupiers, 7 Su-25 aircraft and a lot of other equipment.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "[It has been a] Month since the enemy started an active assault on Avdiivka. This was a month of fierce battles, stamina and courage of our defenders who continue heroically holding the defence.

During this time our soldiers destroyed over 100 Russian tanks, 250 other armoured vehicles, about 100 artillery systems and 7 Su-25 aircraft.

The total losses of the Russians in manpower are about 10,000 people."

Details: Zaluzhnyi has thanked the brigades, infantry, artillerists, tankers, reconnaissance, UAV operators and medics who are defending Avdiivka for their work.

Background: During three weeks of assaults near Avdiivka on the Donetsk front, Russian troops lost 100 tanks and 250 units of other equipment.

