10-20 years added to Elmwood man's sentence after January raid

May 26—GREILICKVILLE — A Leelanau County Jail inmate will be adding more time to his sentence, after he tried to manage a drug ring from behind bars.

This past week, Jacob Overholt, 31, was sentenced in the 13th Circuit Court in Leelanau County to 120 to 240 months in prison, or 10 to 20 years.

He pleaded guilty to one count controlled substance delivery and manufacturing of either cocaine, heroin or another narcotic 50 to 449 grams and one count controlled substance maintaining a drug house, according to court records.

Overholt's sentencing comes months after a Traverse Narcotics Team bust in January when they seized 4.8 ounces of powder cocaine, 1,587 methamphetamine pills, alprazolam pills and oxycodone pills.

Prior to the seizure, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said TNT first set up surveillance of a house on Southwest Bayshore Drive in Elmwood Township.

As they were watching the house, they conducted a traffic stop of a pickup truck.

While they were searching the truck, officers found "multiple items related to drug use" and drugs, Carroll said in January.

The truck's driver, Frederick Zimmerman, 43, from Interlochen, was arrested and arraigned on possession of cocaine charges and given a personal recognizance bond of $50,000.

As the traffic stop was happening, other TNT detectives and MDOC officers searched the Elmwood Township house, where Taylor Soper, 27, was living at the time.

During their search of the house, police said they found more drugs and cash.

Soper was taken into custody at the Leelanau County Jail and arraigned on Jan. 20 alongside Overholt on charges of possessing more than 50 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug house. Their cash bonds were set at $100,000.

Both of Overholt's accomplices in the case — Soper and Zimmerman — are awaiting their sentencing hearings.