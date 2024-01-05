10 of 2024’s top public elementary schools in NC are in the Triangle, says ranking

Of the top public elementary schools ranked as the 20 best in North Carolina by Niche, an organization that collects data on K-12 schools and colleges, 10 are in the Triangle.

Each of those schools received either A+ or A overall scores from the national school ranking website.

Niche’s list of the top public elementary schools include charter and magnet schools.

Charter schools are “public schools of choice” that are operated by independent nonprofit boards and authorized by the State Board of Education, according to the NC Department of Public Instruction. Magnet schools are tuition-free schools that allow students to narrow in on a specific learning track, like STEM or performing arts, according to the nonprofit education group National School Choice Week.

Here are the top Triangle schools on the list.

The best public elementary school in the Triangle is in Raleigh

Ranked as the fourth-best public elementary school in North Carolina, Quest Academy was deemed the best public elementary school in the Raleigh area.

#4. Quest Academy in Raleigh is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 10908 Strickland Rd. in Raleigh

Website: questcharter.org

“It has 143 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 92% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading,” Niche says.

The school is also ranked #2 for best public middle school teachers in NC and #3 for best public elementary school teachers in NC.

From left, Hollis Finch, 6, Kaitlyn Hill, 6, Grace Draminski, 7, and Bennett Kracht, 7, dance during The Quest Academy charter school’s end of year showcase Thursday, June 2, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C.

These top-25 public elementary schools are in the Triangle

#5: The Expedition School in Hillsborough is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd. Ste 33 in Hillsborough

Website: theexpeditionschool.com

“It has 359 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 81% of students are at least proficient in math and 84% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #4 for best public middle schools in NC and #4 for best charter middle schools in NC.

#6: Woods Charter School in Chapel Hill is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 160 Woodland Grove Ln. in Chapel Hill

Website: woodscharter.org

Niche deemed Woods Charter the top public elementary school in the state last year.

“It has 512 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1. According to state test scores, 73% of students are at least proficient in math and 85% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #1 for the best public high school teachers in NC and #2 for the best charter high schools in NC.

Cory Melvin a fourth grader at Hope Charter Leadership Academy raises his hand to answer a question during science class on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in Raleigh.

#7: Sterling Montessori Academy in Morrisville is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 202 Treybrooke Dr. in Morrisville

Website: sterlingmontessori.org

“It has 618 students in grades PK, K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1. According to state test scores, 69% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #6 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

#10: Endeavor Charter School in Wake Forest is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 4879 One World Way in Wake Forest

Website: endeavorcharterschool.com

“It has 757 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 86% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #9 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

New Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor sits with students during a tour of Rolesville Elementary School on his first day on the job, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Rolesville, N.C.

#11: Magellan Charter School in Raleigh is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 9324 Baileywick Rd. in Raleigh

Website: magellancharterschool.org

“It has 405 students in grades 3-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 88% in reading,” says Niche.

The school is also ranked #10 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

#12: Glenwood Elementary School in Chapel Hill is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 2 Prestwick Rd. in Chapel Hill

Website: chccs.orgGES

“It has 421 students in grades K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #111 for the best public elementary school teachers in NC.

#13: Willow Oak Montessori in Pittsboro is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 1476 Andrews Store Rd. in Pittsboro

Website: willowoakmontessori.org

“It has 270 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 52% of students are at least proficient in math and 77% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #11 for both the best public middle schools and the best charter middle schools in NC.

To see if a school parking spot was up to standards for width, Bethesda Elementary reading specialist Emily Smith, left, guided a group of Bethesda 4th graders in how to measure the actual width of the parking space Tuesday Oct. 29, 2013.

#18: Pine Springs Preparatory Academy in Holly Springs is a public charter school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 220 Rosewood Centre Rd. in Holly Springs

Website: pinespringsprep.org

“It has 1,097 students in grades K-8 with a student-teacher ratio of 19 to 1. According to state test scores, 66% of students are at least proficient in math and 72% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #3 for the best public middle school teachers in NC and #4 for the best public elementary school teachers in NC.

#20: Hortons Creek Elementary in Cary is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A

Address : 7615 O’Kelly Chapel Rd. in Cary

Website: wcpss.net

“It has 810 students in grades PK, K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 74% of students are at least proficient in math and 68% in reading,” says Niche.

The school also ranked #8 for the best public elementary school teachers in NC.

Methodology: The public elementary school rankings are based on an analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents, Niche says. Factors considered to determine the rankings include academics, teachers, the overall district grade, culture & diversity and parent/student surveys on overall experience.

