At 10:30 a.m.: State Attorney to respond to backlash after dropping charges in deadly shooting

A Central Florida state attorney will hold a news conference Wednesday over the decision to drop charges against a teenager suspected of killing a man outside a high school football game.

Investigators say 19-year-old Gamaine Brown was shot and killed after a football game in November of last year.

They also announced a 17-year-old was arrested a month later.

However, State Attorney Monique Worrell said there just wasn’t enough evidence to move forward.

Worrell said the case is full of holes and would be a waste of time and money to fight if they can’t win.

Worrell is expected to explain why at her office around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Worrell is facing backlash over the decision from the Orlando Police Department.

She announced her office will not prosecute a 17-year-old that officers said is responsible in a deadly shooting outside Jones High School.

The state attorney’s office filed court paperwork-tossing the charges-saying “this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

Going as far as calling the case against the 17-year-old “weak, full of holes, and would never support a verdict of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Orlando Police Department Chief Eric Smith said his detectives have worked diligently on the case.

In a statement Smith said, “based on our investigation, and the cooperation of a witness to this homicide, detectives completed 14 various warrants, to include search warrants and custody orders. Each of these warrants were signed by a judge, confirming our probable cause.”

Smith also added their investigation into Brown’s death is not over.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly for the past four months to bring justice for the victims and their families and to hold those responsible accountable,” Smith said.

