At €10.45, Is It Time To Put Groupe LDLC société anonyme (EPA:ALLDL) On Your Watch List?

Groupe LDLC société anonyme (EPA:ALLDL), which is in the online retail business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ENXTPA over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Groupe LDLC société anonyme’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Groupe LDLC société anonyme?

According to my valuation model, Groupe LDLC société anonyme seems to be fairly priced at around 1.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Groupe LDLC société anonyme today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €10.55, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Groupe LDLC société anonyme’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Groupe LDLC société anonyme?

ENXTPA:ALLDL Past and Future Earnings April 12th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Groupe LDLC société anonyme’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALLDL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALLDL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Groupe LDLC société anonyme. You can find everything you need to know about Groupe LDLC société anonyme in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Groupe LDLC société anonyme, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

