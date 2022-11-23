$10.7 million: These 3 York County police departments are getting new, better headquarters

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will grant over $10 million to York County Regional Police, Nothern York County Regional Police, and Hanover Borough Police for new buildings to expand and provide more space for police operations.

The program is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program projects are state-funded.

York County Regional Police Department will receive $775,000 to provide more room for officers, enhanced and enlarged locker rooms, and more technology for virtual communications between police department buildings.

Northern York County Regional Police Department will receive $4.5 million for a new headquarters to be built in Manchester Township. The new building will increase staffing capacity, create space for specialized police operations, and provide facilities to maintain the health and wellness of officers.

Hanover Borough Police Department will receive $5.5 million for a new public safety complex. The complex will feature lockers and a shower area for officers, include a secure area to unload detainees from vehicles, provide safe and secure storage for evidence, securely house police and other public works vehicles, create an office for EMS and fire, and allow for greater prisoner and employee safety within the complex.

