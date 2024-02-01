10 acre fire threatens structures in Vancleave, Mississippi Forestry Commission says

A 10-acre fire burning Thursday evening in Vancleave threatened several structures in the area, Mississippi Forestry Commission Outreach Officer Kevin Craft said.

Craft said the commission is responding to one fire on Seaman Road in Vancleave, but multiple fires are burning in the area.

The Seaman Road fire is threatening structures but it is unclear how many are at risk or how close flames are to property, Craft said.

Jackson County fire officials did not immediately respond to calls Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.