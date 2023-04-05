10 Actors Who Were Not Right For These Movie And TV Adaptations Of Books And 11 Who Were Perfect

Evening Standard

Elle Fanning has claimed she is a “hopeless romantic” while admitting that wearing a prosthetic bump while playing a pregnant Catherine the Great has made her think seriously about having children. The star of Super 8, Maleficent and All The Bright Places, 24, will return as the historic figure in season 3 of The Great - which fans will be able to stream in the UK later this year. Fanning - the younger sister of fellow actor Dakota Fanning - spoke about wearing a prosthetic bump for the series to Harper’s Bazaar UK – admitting she was “obsessed” with the way her body looked while wearing it.