Airline Perks You Probably Didn’t Know Exist

While airline travel can be arduous for most travelers, for others it’s never been more luxurious. When you’re fortunate enough to fly in business or international first class, there’s virtually no limit to the level of in-flight pampering you could experience.

As an award travel expert who’s seen it all, I’d love to show you some of the most incredible airline perks available. But instead of just teasing you with the amazing benefits of buying a costly ticket that you probably can’t afford, let’s also take a look at how you could experience these travel luxuries for free.

Chauffeur Ride To and From the Airport

While you might not have heard of this premium flight perk, it used to be a surprisingly common benefit offered to business- and first-class passengers. Most airlines no longer feature this perk and the ones that still do typically require you to purchase one of the highest fare classes, excluding award travelers.

Yet Emirates airlines of Dubai still offers complimentary departure and arrival transfers for all business and first-class customers, including those traveling on frequent flyer awards.

How to Get This Perk

The Capital One Venture Rewards card offers double miles on all purchases, and you can transfer those miles to the Emirates Skywards program at a 2:1 ratio. You could then redeem Emirates miles for a business or first class ticket. For example, if you use your miles for a business class flight from New York to Milan, you can enjoy a free limousine when you arrive at incredible destinations like Lugano, Switzerland.

Complimentary Spa Treatment

While you may not want to spend more time at the airport than you have to, you might reconsider if you’re entitled to deluxe self-care options like a massage or spa treatments. And that’s exactly what you can expect at the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse in London.

Visitors can receive one complimentary treatment from a menu of services including facials, therapeutic oil back massages, a file and buff manicure, a gentleman’s neck tidy or a ladies’ creative dry hairstyle. Also, the American Express Centurion lounges in Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami and New York JFK offer complimentary 15-minute massages and manicures.

How to Get This Perk

To indulge in this “free” perk, you’ll need access to the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse — open to travelers with tickets in Virgin’s Upper-Class and Delta’s Delta One business class cabins.

Ironically, the best way to get a Virgin Upper-Class award ticket may be by redeeming Delta SkyMiles, as Delta requires fewer fees (when trying to book an award, I’ve discovered that Virgin imposes over $1,000 each way to redeem miles). Likewise, you’ll want to use Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles to book Delta One awards, because it usually requires far fewer miles than Delta.

Thankfully, Virgin Atlantic is a transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, which you can earn with your Chase Sapphire Reserve and Sapphire Preferred cards. And if you want to spend time in a Centurion Lounge, you need to hold the American Express Platinum card, which offers free entry for cardholders and two guests. The Membership Rewards points offered by this card can be transferred to miles with both Delta and Virgin Atlantic.

A Personal Assistant

Even when you’re flying in business or first class, you still have to schlep your bags to the check-in counter or possibly navigate a massive international airport. But when you have a Lufthansa First Class ticket, you’ll enjoy your own personal assistant. This service will welcome you to the airport, assist you with checking your bags and even escort you through immigration and security.

Your assistant will then be available to guide you to the lounge and notify you if there’s any change to your flight’s schedule. If starting your trip Frankfurt Germany, you can even arrive at a separate First Class terminal and be driven to your aircraft in a Porsche or Mercedes vehicle. Upon arrival, a Lufthansa representative will even accompany you through customs and immigration, collect your bags and guide you to your connecting flight or ground transportation.